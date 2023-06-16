PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16: The School of Business, Woxsen University has achieved Level 5 in the Positive Impact Rating (PIR), 2023 at Global Level marking for the second time in a row. This prestigious recognition places Woxsen's School of Business alongside six other esteemed institutions with an impressive average score of 9.2, demonstrating Woxsen's commitment to making a positive impact in the world.

The Positive Impact Rating (PIR), a Swiss association, governs the rating globally and evaluates business schools based on their societal contributions. Aligned with the Global Agenda of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), this rating offers a basis for measuring the positive impact of a transformed management education worldwide.

Woxsen University's consistent commitment to ethics, responsibility, and sustainability, coupled with its innovative approach to education, has solidified its position as one of the leading business schools in the country, that prepares students to be global change-makers in the 21st century. As part of the moral responsibility to contribute to the betterment of society, School of Business, Woxsen University has identified three Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to focus on efforts:

Under SDG 3(Good Health and Well-Being), the university conducts sessions like Heart-Unlocked, Candid-talks, Mindficent Series & Human Library to enhance the mental health and well-being of the student community, providing a safe space for them to discuss their concerns and receive emotional support.

For SDG 4(Quality Education), the university's Centre for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion has launched 'Project Aspiration', a rigorous three-week training program aimed at educating underprivileged female students and empowering them with quality education.

Woxsen University also ensures quality education through case studies and conferences, research contributions through 'Woxsen Business Review,' which has a sub-section for Sustainability and the SDGs to create awareness among students about companies' integration of sustainability and social responsibility practices.

Furthermore, in line with SDG 7(Affordable and Clean Energy), Woxen University has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2026, underscoring its commitment to affordable and clean energy. Minimizing any detrimental environmental impact, carbon footprint, global warming and exploitation of resources is key to the efforts.

The School of Business, Woxsen University remains resolute in pursuit of excellence, striving to empower students to become responsible leaders & progressive players who make a positive impact on society. The honour of receiving the Highest Level (5) in the PIR 2023 for the 2nd time, will only fuel the commitment to continue the journey towards a sustainable and inclusive future.

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Sciences. With 100+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #12, All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2023, Rank #15, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2022, Rank #28, All India Top Engineering Colleges, EducationWorld 2023, #16 Top 50 Business schools for Research in India, IIRF 2023.

