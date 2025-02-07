BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 7: Considering the increasing need for skilled manpower in the defence sector, Symbiosis Skills and Professional University has launched the School of Defence. The university will soon introduce various engineering programs at both degree and diploma levels to create industry-ready youth for this emerging sector.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor Group Restricts Employees From Use of China's DeepSeek AI Amid Concerns of Data Leaks, Issues Internal Notice.

The Government of India has given significant impetus to privatisation of defence manufacturing and defence technology and Pune is emerging as a hub. In this context, SSPU had the honour of hosting Lt Gen Khandare - Principal Adviser, Ministry of Defence, New Delhi and Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale (Retd.) Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Vayu Sena Medal (VSM), who shared their insights on Comprehensive National Security & Power. Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor of SSPU, highlighted that the university recently conducted a roundtable with over 25 leading industry representatives to assess sectoral demands. She added that these industries have shown great enthusiasm in collaborating with SSPU to develop industry-aligned curricula and provide skill training to students. For more information visit - www.sspu.ac.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Also Read | MTV 'Roadies: Double Cross' Host Rannvijay Singha Honours Rhea Chakraborty's Inspiring Journey on the Youth-Based Show, Says She's 'Someone From Whom I've Learned a Lot'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)