The latest season of Rannvijay Singha's youth show MTV Roadies, titled Roadies: Double Cross, premiered on January 11, 2025. Popular actors and reality TV stars Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav took over as the gang leaders in the new season. While every gang leader has their own story to tell, Rhea Chakraborty's journey is truly inspiring. From the tragic passing of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020 to being sidelined by the industry, the Sonali Cable actress has indeed shown a never-give-up attitude throughout the hardships. During a recent episode, host Rannvijay Singha took a moment to appreciate her journey. Prince Narula vs Elvish Yadav: Gang Leaders Clash in Heated Showdown on ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’ (Watch Video).

Rannvijay Singha Praises Rhea Chakraborty

While the show is dominated by youngsters, a passionate 57-year-old woman named Ashu Jain from Dehradun grabbed the spotlight in the latest episode of Roadies: Double Cross. Although the gang leaders initially hesitated to take the fitness enthusiast and social media influencer into their team, she gradually won them over with her sporting spirit and passion. Rannvijay Singha assigned her to Rhea Chakraborty's team without any bidding. The host also reflected on his long friendship with Rhea and revealed how she overcame the difficult phase in her life and stands as an inspiration to many today.

57-Year-Old Ashu Jain’s Audition on ‘Roadies: Double Cross’

Ranvijay said, "I've known Rhea since she was 17. Seeing everything she has gone through, I can confidently say she's someone from whom I've learned a lot. My brother and I, along with our families have known her well." He added that there are very few people younger than him whom he can learn from, and Rhea is one of them. For the uninformed, the Bollywood actress was subjected to intense media attention and online trolling in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Despite all this, Rhea made a comeback as a gang leader in Sonu Sood-hosted Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand and even went on to win it with Vashu Jain. Rhea Chakraborty Says ‘I’ve Studied Till Just 12th Standard’ As She Discusses Career Setbacks Following Legal Trouble in the Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case (Watch Video).

Rhea Chakraborty With Rannvijay Singha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Watch MTV Roadies: Double Cross every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM IST on MTV channel. You can also stream the show online on the JioCinama app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2025 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).