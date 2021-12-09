Rachael Sharma, Director, Spatial Systems Engineering and Mehul Sharma, Founder of Synchroknot and Creator of the Virtual System on Chip

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): SynchroKnot introduces the World's Only and Industry's First software product - Virtual System on Chip (vSoC), an all-inclusive software product for the decentralization of cloud computing, edge computing, data center and IoT.

Its decentralizing capability makes it a complete alternative for VMware, OpenStack, Hyper-V, routers, switches and storage (SAN/NAS) all together. The new genre in technology begins with the vSoC, which brings about a paradigm shift in the way cloud computing, edge computing, data center and IoT is perceived and implemented in practice today.

Today cloud computing, data centers and IoT are based on a standard, centralized architecture, which means they are centralized in terms of location, but disparate in terms of hardware and software.

For example, people may have their cloud computing infrastructure located at a centralized data center, which is made of up disparate hardware, namely servers, redundant switches & routers, storage (SAN/NAS) and load balancers, etc., and running the standard virtualization software like OpenStack, VMware, Hyper-V and so on. This is the standard architecture accepted and used globally in building private and public cloud computing infrastructure today.

Individuals and organizations who deploy, manage, operate and support this type of cloud infrastructure are aware of the numerous difficulties and complexities involved. Apart from these difficulties, the frequent increase in license costs of the software is a major concern globally.

This standard and expensive cloud computing architecture and business model has locked itself into a quicksand with no easy exit, unless a new genre in technology addresses the serious security, scalability and cost.

The vSoC can be considered as a complete alternative to centralized cloud infrastructure, hardware and software.

In the rapidly slowing global economy, keeping pace with business goals is getting increasingly challenging.

Virtual System on Chip, the new genre of Decentralized Cloud Computing, Edge Computing, Data Center and IoT could be the realistic and practical solution available right now.

The Owner of SynchroKnot and the Creator of the vSoC software, design, architecture and methodology, Mehul Sharma said, "SynchroKnot creates a total value opportunity of $50 Trillion potential for the global enterprise. With cohesive world-wide collaboration, it is realistically expected to bring about a rejuvenation of the economic dynamics of businesses at both the micro and macro levels. Not to mention, as a side-effect comes the exponential reduction in cost, complexity & manpower, and exponential increase in performance, scalability and security."

"Furthermore, the SynchroKnot value, integrated with Blockchain technology, would help grow abundance at the global level, which we define as all-inclusive wealth of which the digital, intellectual and physical attributes are just a part of. Last, but not least, we have taken security to a new level not seen in the advanced products available in the industry today. We encourage you to take a deeper look at how you can derive benefit from the untainted value we have created!"

The company will have special offers for IITs and premier research institutions.

