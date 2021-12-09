Lucknow, December 9: In a shocking incident, a woman died after jumping from the eight floor of a building in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday. The police was alerted about the incident and they reached the spot. Report informs, that the woman was then rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. The police have arrested the deceased's husband on Wednesday for allegedly harassing the woman for dowry.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the accused, identified as Dev Sharan Sharma, and the deceased, identified as Karuna Devi, were married for two year. The police reportedly said that the woman jumped off the building after an argument on Monday and died. Bisrakh police station SHO Anita Chauhan reportedly said that the the deceased's family members filed a complaint against Sharma alleging dowry death. Noida Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife Over Dowry, Arrested.

Meanwhile, the accused had fled the spot after the incident on Monday, but was nabbed on Wednesday. “On Wednesday, police received information about his movement near Hanuman Temple in Greater Noida west. A police team reached the spot and arrested him,” SHO Chauhan was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times report. Dowry Claims Life in Delhi, Pregnant Woman Hangs Self After Being Beaten, Harassed by Husband for Dowry.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, and section 304-B, section 498-A and section 323 of the Indian Penal Code in the matter.

