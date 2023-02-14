New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI/PNN): Synergy and Sustainability Symposium II hosted by INDIAdonates brought together some of India's largest corporates, CSR Foundations, and charitable and non-profit social enterprises in the growth and development sector. INDIAdonates, a flagship initiative of DevPro Trust, works as ENABLER with some of the best NGOs in India to support them in the mobilization of critical resources and in building strong institutions. Their annual event, 'Synergy and Sustainability Symposium', was held at the India Habitat Center on the 9th of February, 2023.

The event began with a Keynote address by Shankar Venkateswaran, former Head of Sustainability at Tata Group and Operating Partner and Head ESG, ECube Investment Advisor, followed by a panel discussion with dignitaries like Brig. Rajiv Williams, Head CSR, Jindal Stainless Limited Group (JSL); Naval Kishor Gupta, India Hub-Director, Restless Development; Dr Sanjay Patra, Executive Director, Financial Management Service Foundation & Founder, INDIAdonates; and Asim Khan, CSR Specialist, Cadence Design Systems. The panel discussed various aspects of sustainability in the CSR sphere, including the current scenarios, innovations and overall impact. This was followed by a felicitation ceremony to honour organizations that resourcefully added to the sphere with their extraordinary innovative models to scale, multiply and sustain impact over the years, like Healing Fields Foundation, Hyderabad for Innovation in Enabling Healthcare Accessibility; Language and Learning Foundation for Innovation in Resource Mobilization; Oasis India for Innovation in Securing Sustainable Livelihood; Hooga Seed Keepers Collective for Innovation in Environment & Climate Sustainability.

Also Read | Brazil’s Rio De Janeiro is Gearing Up for Carnival. Residents Have Begun Shopping for … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The event also featured an outstanding performance (street play) by kids from Jamghat NGO.

Speaking about the overall event, Dr Sanjay Patra, Founder of INDIAdonates, shares, "In the Synergy and Sustainability Symposium INDIAdonates brought CSR Foundations, Corporates, Non-profits, Social Enterprises from across the country together to look at social innovation and look at avenues of making social innovation possible with the right mindset, the right investment and the right conducive eco-system."

Also Read | Valentine’s Day 2023 Funny Memes & Jokes: What’s a Day of Love Without Loads of Laughter? Hilarious Posts to Celebrate the Day.

After receiving an overwhelming response, INDIAdonates will soon announce the next city in the annual event it will set foot into in 2024.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)