BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: TAC Security, Inc. (U.S.-Delaware), a wholly owned subsidiary of TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE:TAC), announces the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary in Canada, named TAC Security, Inc. (Canada), or by any other name as available in the commercial register. This move is a strategic step in strengthening TAC Security's position in North America and marks an important milestone in the company's global growth strategy.

Also Read | S Jaishankar on 3-Day China Visit: EAM Meets Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, Stresses 'Mutually Beneficial' Outcomes Through Normalised Ties (See Pics).

The decision to establish a subsidiary in Canada is driven by several factors that align with TAC Security's long-term vision:

* Cost-Effective Resources: Canada's labor market offers a cost-effective alternative compared to the United States, enabling TAC to recruit local talent at a competitive cost while enhancing its operational capacity in North America.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 14, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

* Government Support: The Canadian government offers generous Wage Subsidy programs, which can cover up to 50-80% of employee wages. This support will allow TAC to further reduce operational costs while expanding its workforce in the region.

* Access to North American Market: Establishing a presence in Canada will strengthen TAC Security's market access in North America, positioning the company to better serve its clients and grow its market share in the region.

The Canadian cybersecurity market, valued at approximately USD 14.05 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 27.42 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. This rapid expansion is driven by rising cyber threats, stringent regulatory requirements, and the widespread adoption of cloud technologies. North America as a whole represents a USD 86.94 billion market in 2024, with projections to grow to USD 162.22 billion by 2030. Canada, in particular, is emerging as the fastest-growing market in the region, offering significant opportunities for expansion and innovation in cybersecurity, making it a key focus area for TAC Security as part of its strategic growth plans.

TAC InfoSec Limited, led by visionary Founder and CEO Trishneet Arora, holds a dominant majority stake of approximately 54% in the company. Trishneet's leadership continues to drive the company's success, and this expansion reflects his commitment to securing TAC's position as a global leader in cybersecurity.

In addition, renowned investor Vijay Kedia, who holds the second-largest shareholder stake of around 14.6%, further validates market confidence in TAC Security's future. This expansion is expected to enhance shareholder value, create new opportunities, and drive growth in the global cybersecurity market.

"The expansion into Canada is a pivotal move that strengthens our global presence, unlocks access to world-class talent, and leverages government incentives, all of which will drive sustainable growth, operational excellence, and long-term value for our clients, stakeholders, and shareholders." - Trishneet Arora, Founder & CEO, TAC Security.

TAC InfoSec Limited reported a 160% Revenue Growth and a 135% Surge in Profit for FY24-25, reflecting strong operational performance and sustained market demand.

TAC Security Achieves a Massive Milestone: Over 1,000 Global Customers Served in Q1FY26, Registers 100% YoY Growth.

Continued Global Momentum

* TAC Security's Q1 FY26 success builds on a trail of remarkable achievements and rapid global expansion over the past year:

* TAC Security Surpassed 3,000 Clients in FY24-25, expanding its presence across 100 countries, reinforcing its position as a dominant force in the global cybersecurity landscape. * TAC InfoSec Limited reported a 160% Revenue Growth and a 135% Surge in Profit for FY24-25, reflecting strong operational performance and sustained market demand. * The company secured a prestigious Government of India Service Order worth INR 2.29 Crore, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted cybersecurity partner for critical infrastructure. * Founder & CEO Trishneet Arora was named among India's Top 50 CEOs by the Great Manager Institute (GMI), recognizing his visionary leadership and strategic excellence. * In a rare gesture of commitment to shareholder value, Trishneet Arora voluntarily forgone his FY 2025-26 remuneration of INR 1.5 crore, directly adding the amount to the company's bottom line. * As part of its employee-first approach, TAC InfoSec Limited granted equity stock options (ESOPs) of INR 10 each to eligible employees, fostering long-term ownership and retention. * TAC InfoSec Limited also secured an INR 67 lakh service order from one of India's Top 10 Stock Broking Firms, marking another milestone in its enterprise client acquisition journey. * Trishneet Arora was recognized among India's Top 50 Great People Managers, and was one of only 16 leaders honored from the IT & ITES Sector by the Great Manager Institute. * On a global level, The Software Report named Trishneet Arora among the Global Top 25 Cybersecurity Executives of 2025, placing him alongside leaders from Cloudflare, Palo Alto Networks, and Qualys.

TAC Security remains steadfast in its mission to become the world's largest Vulnerability Management company by March 2026, targeting 10,000 customers worldwide. With each passing quarter, the company continues to set new standards in scale, trust, and technology.

On July 10, 2025, TAC Security Receives CREST Penetration Testing License for Third Year in a Row.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)