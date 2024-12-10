PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10: Taiwan Excellence, the globally recognized symbol for Taiwanese innovation, has announced the winners of the prestigious 2025 Taiwan Excellence Awards. This year's ceremony celebrates over 300 groundbreaking products and solutions across a diverse range of industries, including smart transportation, gaming, IoT, healthcare, sports & lifestyle, home & living, and industrial automation.

A panel of expert judges meticulously selected the Taiwan Excellence Awardees, emphasizing innovation, practicality, and market potential. The honors are distributed as follows:

- 286 Taiwan Excellence Awards recognizing exceptional products

- 20 Taiwan Excellence Silver Awards for outstanding achievements

- 10 Taiwan Excellence Gold Awards for the most groundbreaking innovations

Gold Awards: Healthcare and ICT Lead the Way

The 2025 Gold Award list features pioneering advancements, particularly in healthcare and ICT:

- VeriOsteo OP by Acer Medical: The world's first AI-assisted software for bone mineral density (BMD) screening, revolutionizing early detection and treatment of osteoporosis

- Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device: A game-changer in diabetes management, offering real-time glucose level tracking with seamless integration to smart devices

- Smart IoT-Assisted Medication Trolley: A customizable solution for healthcare professionals, enhancing efficiency and accuracy in patient care

Silver Awards: Sustainability Takes Center Stage

The Silver Award list showcases established brands like Adata, Advantech, BenQ, Hiwin, and ORight, highlighting Taiwan's growing commitment to sustainability. Notable entries include:

- Advantech's Energy Solutions: Tackling global energy challenges with power storage, saving, and optimized distribution solutions

- Systex Corporation's Carbon Envision SaaS Platform: This comprehensive tool empowers businesses to manage carbon emissions and achieve their sustainability goals

- AUO's Energy Solutions Ecosystem: An integrated platform combining solar power monitoring (SunVeillance) with AI-driven analysis and intelligent maintenance for maximized renewable energy usage. This includes the innovative SunCleanBot, an automated solar panel cleaning robot

"The Taiwan Excellence Awards have always celebrated innovation that not only addresses the demands of the present but also anticipates the transformative needs of the future. The 2025 winners exemplify Taiwan's commitment to shaping a world driven by cutting-edge advancements in AI and next-generation technologies. Their achievements reflect a dedication to creating solutions that are not only sustainable and impactful but also globally significant, setting new benchmarks for excellence", said Vic Lin, Manager of Taipei World Trade Center Liaison Office in Mumbai.

A Vision for a Greener Future

The 2025 Taiwan Excellence Awardees showcase a compelling vision of technological prowess intertwined with sustainability. The rise of healthcare advancements and sustainable manufacturing solutions signifies Taiwan's leadership in addressing pressing global challenges. With a thriving electronics hardware sector and innovative solutions redefining industries, all eyes are on how global markets will embrace these breakthroughs. The 2025 Taiwan Excellence Awardee List underlines Taiwan's commitment to a future that's greener, healthier, and more innovative, setting benchmarks for industries worldwide.

About Taiwan Excellence

The Taiwan Excellence symbol identifies Taiwan's most innovative products, delivering exceptional value to users around the world. Products with this symbol have been rigorously evaluated for outstanding R&D, design, quality, marketing, and their "Made in Taiwan" heritage. Initiated by the International Trade Administration (TITA) under Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs in 1992, the symbol is recognized in over 100 countries. Visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information or write to mumbai@taitra.org.tw

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2577639/Taiwan_Excellence_Logo.jpg

