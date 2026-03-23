New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India's Executive Director stated that "Taiwan expertise is committed to supporting the digital transformation" in India, positioning itself as a strategic partner in the country's high-tech evolution.

Speaking at the Convergence India Expo 2026, Chen highlighted that this commitment spans from smartphone manufacturing to advanced high-tech product design.

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"Taiwan is proud to be a trusted partner in India's flagship initiatives such as Digital India and India AI mission. So, from smartphone and IoT manufacturing to advanced high-tech product design, Taiwan's expertise is committed to supporting the digital transformation. Partnering with Taiwan means getting more than a supplier. It means having a strategic and trusted ally at the forefront of innovation that works together to drive this conversation to a deeper cooperation," she said.

During her address, Chen emphasised that Taiwan's innovation means the score of implemented, and Taiwan is well known for its leading role in the semiconductor AI sector.

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"Last year, the bilateral trade between Taiwan and India reached a record high of USD 12.5 billion. This growing economic relationship has driven investment and different business cooperation between two sides and Taiwanese enterprises are actively investing in India's electronic manufacturing, semiconductor and automotive sector. While India business are discovering variable opportunities in Taiwan's information technology sector and engineering industries, India continues its rapid growth and the demand of the hardware in digital infrastructure, smart manufacturing and resilience supply chain," Chen said.

This year, Taiwan Excellence presented a diverse portfolio of next-generation technology solutions, covering Edge AI & Industrial Computing, AI Infrastructure & High-Speed Storage, Future Connectivity, and Smart Mobility. Seventeen leading Taiwanese technology companies participated, including AAEON, Aetina, ADLINK, APLEX, ARBOR, ASUSTOR, Chimei Motors, Datavideo, IBASE, Innodisk, Lanner, Phison, Planet, Transcend, UfiSpace, Wincomm and Zyxel, demonstrating Taiwan's innovation and design leadership in the global technology arena. (ANI)

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