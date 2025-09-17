PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 17: In a pioneering step to bring accessible, affordable, and preventive healthcare to underserved communities, Truhome Finance, in partnership with Utthaan NGO and DocOnline, today announced the launch of the "Screening the Unscreened" program. The initiative will conduct around 80 mobile health camps across several districts of Rajasthan, reaching thousands of villagers who have limited or no access to essential healthcare services.

Truhome Finance is one of India's leading affordable housing finance companies with an AUM of over ₹ 19500 crores, a branch network of over 180 branches across 16 states in India, and a workforce of more than 4500 employees. Truhome provides home loans to individuals who face challenges in accessing formal credit--especially small entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals who often lack traditional income proof or extensive documentation. With a focus on cash-salaried workers and informal business owners, Truhome Finance delivers simplified, inclusive, and documentation-light loan solutions, helping them turn their dreams of homeownership into reality.

The program is designed to bring preventive and primary healthcare services directly to underserved villages through a specially equipped Mobile Screening Van. Each van is staffed with a five-member dedicated medical team: two phlebotomists, one doctor, one Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), and one pharmacist.

The camps will provide blood checkups and other diagnostics using advanced point-of-care devices. Following the tests, patients will receive doctor consultations for any symptoms or ongoing health issues, along with medications. The program goes a step further by integrating online medical consultations once the diagnostic reports are ready, ensuring patients are guided through their care journey and no case is left incomplete.

The unique hybrid model of in-person and digital healthcare ensures early detection, timely intervention, and continuity of treatment. This initiative directly contributes to multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Good Health & Wellbeing (SDG 3), Reduced Inequalities (SDG 10), and Partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17).

Mr Amit Bhatia, President, Truhome Finance, said, "At Truhome, we believe that access to healthcare is as essential as access to finance. Through this initiative, we are making a difference in rural lives by enabling early detection and timely medical care. Our aim is to build healthier, more empowered communities."

Mr Anup Tiwari, Chief Community Health Officer, DocOnline, said: "The program ensures that no villager is left behind when it comes to healthcare. By combining on-ground screening with digital follow-ups, we are not only diagnosing conditions early but also guiding patients through complete care pathways."

Mr Rajneesh Jain, Secretary, Utthaan NGO, said, "At Utthaan, we are committed to empowering underserved communities, and we believe that access to healthcare is a critical step towards that goal. By partnering with TruhomeFinance and DocOnline to launch the Mobile Health Clinic, we are not only addressing immediate health needs but also fostering long-term well-being. This initiative is a vital part of our mission to uplift communities, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to lead healthier, more prosperous lives."

About Truhome Finance Limited (Formerly Shriram Housing Finance)

Truhome Finance Limited is a leading Affordable Housing Finance Company in India, registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB). The Company commenced operations in December 2011. Truhome Finance Limited is amongst the fastest growing and most profitable affordable housing finance companies with a network of over 180 branches and Assets Under Management (AUM) of over INR 19500 Cr as of August 2025. The company is rated AA/Stable by CRISIL, India Ratings, and CARE. Truhome Finance was acquired by Warburg Pincus, a pioneer of private equity growth investing, from the Shriram Group in December 2024.

About Utthaan NGO

Utthaan is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to uplifting rural communities through sustainable solutions in healthcare and education. Utthaan strives to improve the quality of life for marginalised groups, focusing on women, children, and remote rural populations.

About DocOnline

DocOnline is a leading digital healthcare company dedicated to making quality primary care accessible and affordable in India. By combining clinical expertise with technology, it improves treatment outcomes and strengthens healthcare infrastructure through CSR and PPP programs across 2,000 villages. Trusted by over 250 companies, DocOnline offers digital consultations, mental health support, chronic care, and wellness services, serving over 7.8 million families across the country.

