VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 9: Talisma today announced the launch of its Autonomous Customer Operations Platform as part of the Talisma 13.0 release, designed to help enterprises successfully adopt AI in real-world customer operations.

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While AI adoption continues to accelerate across industries, industry reports indicate that nearly 95% of enterprise AI initiatives fail to move beyond pilot stages. The most common barriers include data security concerns, escalating AI token costs, and the complexity of building domain-specific AI models.

Talisma 13.0 addresses these challenges through a platform purpose-built for enterprise environments, combining domain-adapted language models, secure architecture, and optimized AI cost structures.

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The platform currently includes domain-adapted language models for Financial Services and Education, enabling organizations in these industries to deploy AI with contextual understanding of their operational environments.

The platform is already seeing strong market adoption. Eight enterprise customers are currently leveraging the platform, with commitments from 32 additional customers expected to roll out the solution in the coming months. All existing Talisma customers will also gain access to these capabilities through an upgrade to Talisma 13.0.

Talisma has already signed customers in the Education sector in the United States and Financial Services organizations in India, demonstrating early cross-market adoption of the platform. The company is also planning international expansion into South Africa and Southeast Asia as demand for enterprise-ready AI platforms continues to grow.

"Enterprises want to adopt AI, but many struggle to move from experimentation to production deployments," said Dr. Raj Mruthyunjayappa, Chairman and CEO. "With Talisma 13.0 and our Autonomous Customer Operations Platform, we are enabling organizations to deploy AI securely, control operational costs, and leverage domain intelligence that is critical for real business impact."

Talisma's platform is designed to help enterprises operationalize AI through:

- Domain-adapted language models for Financial Services and Education

- Enterprise-grade data security architecture

- Optimized AI token usage to control costs

- Pre-trained industry intelligence to reduce model training complexity

By combining domain expertise with advanced AI capabilities, the platform enables organizations to move beyond experimentation and deploy AI in production environments across customer engagement and operations.

About Talisma

Talisma provides enterprise customer experience and engagement platforms used by organizations across education, financial services, and government sectors to improve customer engagement, operational efficiency, and outcomes.

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