New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI/SRV): Tan Homes & Furniture, an interior design and customised furniture studio has successfully delivered 28 turnkey projects featuring full-scale interior solutions and customized furniture for its Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Faridabad based clients.

The Faridabad based company caters to clients pan India and offers interior solutions for commercial, retail and residential spaces. It also operates an in-house furniture manufacturing unit at Faridabad to create customized fitting and fixtures, in an approved quality and time-bound manner.

The company aims to expand to luxury homes and furniture exports in the next five years.

Nivedita, Founder, Tan Homes & Furniture said, "I have always believed that 'Every space has a story to tell' and with that motto I began the journey as an interior designer. Post the successful completion of the maiden project, I realized the need for a dedicated manufacturing unit to create the range of domestic and office furniture and their parts. Utilising my long seeded passion for designing and understanding of colours and fabrics, I have been able to create and curate aesthetic interiors and spaces for various customers.

Apart from offering interior design solutions, Nivedita also helps people to unleash their inner potential as a life coach through her A Happy World Around initiative. The transformational initiative helps people to channelize their inner power to activate happiness, success, and abundance in life. The initiative features 3 programs that educate and inspire people every day of their lives to stay positive, happy, and motivated.

Break Free (rewrite your story) is the first program that helps people break their shackles, take control of their self-limiting beliefs and approach life from a fresh perspective. Throughout the program, people learn to recognize how their subconscious mind is coded right from their childhood, identify the limiting barriers that are holding them back from realizing their core values and true potential, getting unstuck, and subsequently working towards creating happiness and success blueprints.

The next program is called Shakti (be unstoppable) and focuses on working with females and helping them identify their skills by working on their emotional and mental strength. By creating a success blueprint for them with the aim to eventually, get on a path of financial independence, the program helps in identifying their skills, passion, hobbies; and the means to monetize it. This program also is for women who are already winners and have zeal to succeed more in life.

Coaching Evolution is the third program which promotes the idea of life coaching as a career option and want to make a mark in the industry. It helps people identify their skills, work on finding their niche and sub-niche, how to build their story, and use their story as a powerful tool to create transformation. It also guides the individual to share his/ her growth and learning through social media, and eventually establish their own coaching business.

As a self-starter, Nivedita is an interior designer, life coach, mentor, keynote speaker, and author too. Pursuing her entrepreneurial and creative instincts, she is focussed to guide people through A Happy World Around and develop their spatial surrounding through Tan Homes & Furniture.

Visit her @ahappyworldaround (https://www.instagram.com/ahappyworldaround/)'

