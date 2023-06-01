NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 1: In the wake of rising gold prices, Tanishq, India's most trusted jewellery brand has introduced its revamped 'Gold Exchange Policy' to cater to the evolving needs of its customers amidst the volatile gold rates. To offer customers the best value for their gold, this exchange policy provides an opportunity for customers to upgrade their old gold with newer and latest designs offered by Tanishq. This announcement comes as Tanishq celebrates a remarkable milestone of 100,000kg of gold exchanged, reflecting the unwavering trust and loyalty of 2 million customers who have chosen Tanishq to transform their old jewellery into exquisite pieces.

As gold rates continue to soar, customers often find themselves looking for ways to maximize the value of their old gold by exchanging it with the latest jewellery designs. Tanishq understands this evolving need and has meticulously revamped its exchange policy to provide the best value to its customers. This celebration is extended to the rest of the country with a sweeter and irresistible exchange offer that gives 100%* value on old gold of 20KT and above. Tanishq's Gold Exchange Program serves as a beacon of trust, transparency, and unparalleled value for customers in today's dynamic market. Tanishq's Gold Exchange Policy is not only a solution for customers amidst rising gold prices but also a celebration of their trust and confidence. The brand invites customers to join the ever-growing community of satisfied patrons who have chosen Tanishq as their preferred destination for exchanging jewellery.

The policy is valid across all Tanishq stores and the move comes at a time when people plan to purchase gold for the Wedding season and other occasions. Whether you're a wedding shopper looking to make a statement with your bridal jewellery, a smart shopper seeking the best value for your hard-earned money, a fashionista eager to keep up with the latest trends, or a design seeker yearning for exquisite craftsmanship at the best value, Tanishq' s Gold Exchange Program caters to all and transcends boundaries and welcomes women from all walks of life to explore a world of fascinating designs, intricate detailing, and timeless elegance.

Speaking on the celebration, Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited said, "The celebration of 100 Tonnes of gold exchanged by 2 Mn Indians across the country is a testament to the trust and loyalty bestowed upon us over the years. Exchange is good for customers given today's high prices and idle gold lying in their lockers; good for the country since it reduces imports and good for the planet as we are recycling gold. We invite all to join us in the celebrations and upcycle their old jewellery."

Tanishq also provides an exchange offer for accepting old gold bought from any jeweller offering customers flexibility and convenience. The offer is valid across all Tanishq stores. T&C applied* This exchange program is applicable to a wide range of jewellery, including Gold Plain, Gold Plain, Glass Kundan, Kundan Polki, Open Polki, PJWS, Colour Stone etc. T&C applied*

Being a consumer-centric brand, Tanishq places its customers at the heart of its operations. Tanishq's Gold Exchange Policy is one such initiative that showcases the brand's commitment to providing the best value, exquisite craftsmanship, and transparent exchange process to its customers.

5 Reasons why it's beneficial for customers to exchange their old gold jewellery from Tanishq:

1. Tanishq provides zero deduction to ensure customers receive the maximum value for their gold

2. Tanishq accepts gold jewellery for exchange, from any jeweller in India

3. Tanishq offers gold exchange services throughout the year, providing customers with flexibility and convenience.

4. Tanishq provides access to intricately designed, handcrafted jewellery pieces that showcase exquisite craftsmanship.

5. Tanishq's trusted brand legacy and transparent exchange process ensure a hassle-free experience for all customers.

Tanishq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. Attesting to this commitment towards excellence, in 2019, Tanishq has been awarded the title of The Most Trusted Jewellery Brand in India by the Trust Research Advisory. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner.

Tanishq offers gold and gem-set jewellery (in 22 and 18 karat gold) in over 5000 traditional, western and fusion looks. The jewellery is manufactured in a fully integrated manufacturing plant with state-of-the-art equipment. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 400 + exclusive boutiques in 250 cities.

