Google has begun rolling out an intuitive AI-powered editing feature in Google Photos that allows users to modify images simply by describing changes in natural language. Announced in an official post on 27 January 2026, the “Help me edit” tool enables commands such as adjusting lighting, removing objects or enhancing details, with Gemini AI handling the edits automatically. The rollout begins in India, Japan and Australia for eligible Android users aged 18 and above. This makes advanced editing far simpler and more accessible, eliminating the need for manual tools while delivering professional-level results effortlessly. The update continues Google’s integration of advanced AI into Photos, supporting more seamless creativity. Gemini New Feature Update: Google Rolls Out Interactive Images to Its AI Chatbot to Deeper, Dynamic and Visual Learning.

Google Photos 'Help Me Edit' Feature Launched

Edit your photos just by asking — now starting to roll out in India, Japan, and Australia! 🌏✨ Complex editing tools just became a whole lot simpler. Just tap “Help me edit”, tell Google Photos what you want to change, and watch your vision come to life 🖼️ Rolling out now to… pic.twitter.com/vmYkvYoqIz — Google Photos (@googlephotos) January 27, 2026

