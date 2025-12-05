VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 5: Tata AIA Life Insurance, a leading life insurer in India, offers Tata AIA Sampoorna Raksha Promise, a comprehensive term insurance plan designed to help families achieve financial security amid rising living costs. This innovative product combines comprehensive life coverage, flexible premium options, optional riders, and additional benefits that make financial protection accessible at an affordable cost.

Key Highlights

* Tata AIA Sampoorna Raksha Promise provides life coverage for up to 100 years, allowing families to meet both their short-term and long-term financial obligations.

* Policyholders can defer premium payments for up to 12 months if they're facing a financial pinch.

* There are optional riders like Terminal Illness with Term Booster, Accidental Death Benefit, and Accidental Total and Permanent Disability that provide additional protection.

* Women policyholders enjoy a 15% discount, promoting affordability and financial empowerment.

* Upon claim notification, the plan provides immediate financial relief by offering payouts of up to 3 lakhs.

In today's economy, which changes quickly, making sure your family's financial future is safe has become very important. Tata AIA Sampoorna Raksha Promise - Non-Linked, Non-Participating, pure risk, Individual Life Insurance Product (UIN:110N176V09) meets this need by offering life insurance along with optional added features. As a result, families can manage both their immediate and long-term financial responsibilities. This investment plan can meet a wide range of needs for both experienced investors and young professionals who are planning for the future.

The plan provides instant claim payouts of up to ₹3 lakh upon claim intimation, giving families immediate financial relief during critical times. A premium waiver guarantees policy continuation without financial burden upon a terminal illness diagnosis. Additionally, policyholders can pause premium payments for a maximum of 12 months with the deferred premium payments option, providing flexibility in times of financial difficulty.

A Return of Premium feature ensures that all premiums paid will be reimbursed if there are no claims at policy maturity. This benefit turns protection into a tool for accumulating wealth by allowing policyholders to take advantage of both life insurance and disciplined financial planning.

Sampoorna Raksha Promise allows families to leave a lasting legacy by providing long-term financial protection up to age 100. Female policyholders are eligible for a 15% discount, which encourages affordability and financial empowerment for women.

A variety of sum assured options are available with different payment terms to suit policyholders' needs. With this combination of affordability and flexibility, protecting one's family is easier without compromising other financial priorities.

There are optional riders available to policyholders such as Terminal Illness with Term Booster (TTB), Accidental Death Benefit (ADB), and Accidental Total and Permanent Disability (ATPD). With these features, families can stay protected in unexpected situations, ensuring peace of mind.

Through its user-friendly digital tools, Tata AIA has made purchasing policies, settling claims, and paying premiums easier than ever before. The application process can be completed online, premium calculators can be used immediately, and experts can assist customers without the need to leave their homes.

Besides protecting families against the unexpected, Sampoorna Raksha Promise promotes disciplined financial planning. Customers can plan their children's education, loan repayments, retirement and other long-term financial goals with flexible premium options, premium refunds, and the ability to secure higher cover at affordable premiums. Tata AIA also offers a market-linked ULIP plan that integrates life cover with market-linked wealth creation, enhancing the security offered by Sampoorna Raksha Promise.

A financial plan is essential in today's world due to rising expenses and a changing lifestyle. By combining life insurance with flexible premiums, optional riders, and the ability to recover premiums at maturity, Tata AIA Sampoorna Raksha Promise provides an all-in-one solution. Having a trusted insurer back your coverage ensures families remain financially secure, giving you peace of mind.

Tata AIA Sampoorna Raksha Promise is a comprehensive solution for customers seeking more than just basic protection. In addition to safeguarding families from life's unforeseen events, this plan assists them in recovering premiums, preparing for unanticipated events, and creating a stable financial future. Families can confidently plan for tomorrow's needs with Tata AIA.

About Tata AIA Life

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA) is a joint venture Company formed by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life combines Tata's pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA's presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world, spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Tata AIA reported a total Premium Income of INR 31,484 crore for FY25, up 23% from FY24. The Company continues to rank among the Top 3 Private Insurers in Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) with an IWNBP income of INR 8,511 crore.

About the Tata Group

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals.

The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'. In 2023-24, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was more than $165 billion. These companies collectively employ over 1 million people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 26 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of more than $365 billion as on March 31, 2024.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets -wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR (3), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR (4), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$305 billion as of 31 December 2024.

AIA meets the long-term savings, and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 43 million individual policies and 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes "1299" for HKD counter and "81299" for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol "AAGIY".

For further inquiries or media details, please contact:

Media Contact:

Name: Niladri Bhattacharya Contact: niladri.bhattacharya@tataaia.com

Note: For details on products, associated risk factors, terms and conditions please read Sales Brochure carefully before concluding a sale.

