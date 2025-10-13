HT Syndication

New Delhi/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Tata AutoComp Systems Limited, a leading provider of automotive and mobility component solutions, is set to present its expanded portfolio for the railway sector at the International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025, to be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Underlining its commitment to "Shaping the Future of Railways," Tata AutoComp will highlight its innovative products, solutions, and strategic partnerships that bring global technologies to India -- customized for local requirements and cost structures.

At IREE 2025, Tata AutoComp will showcase its latest offerings for the railway mobility sector, with a special focus on the innovative global propulsion system being introduced in India, along with seating systems, lightweight and sustainable composite components, and HVAC solutions for the Indian railway ecosystem -- solutions designed to enhance passenger comfort, reduce maintenance needs and improve energy efficiency.

Strategic Collaborations with Global Leaders

As part of its long-term diversification strategy, Tata AutoComp has identified Railways as a key focus area beyond its core automotive components business. To accelerate this journey, the company has forged partnerships with global technology leaders -- Skoda, Compin Fainsa, and Air International Thermal Systems. Through partnerships with global companies, Tata AutoComp Systems is bringing world-class products and technologies to the Indian market.

Commenting on the company's vision, Tata AutoComp's Vice-Chairman Mr. Arvind Goel said, "Diversifying beyond automotive, the railway sector is a natural choice for Tata AutoComp. India's rail network is undergoing rapid modernization, and the government's focus on improving infrastructure, travel convenience, and passenger comfort makes this the right time to enter the segment. Through our collaborations with Skoda, we aim to bridge global expertise with India's manufacturing strength."

These partnerships align with Tata AutoComp's mission to localize advanced global technologies and make them cost-competitive for India. The company's joint ventures will enable end-to-end manufacturing and assembly of key railway components within the country, contributing to the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

Tata AutoComp's MD & CEO, Mr. Manoj Kolhatkar, added, "So far, Indian Railways has relied heavily on imported technologies. Our focus is on bringing these technologies to India, localizing them, and reducing customer response time. We are combining Tata AutoComp's manufacturing excellence with our partners' global expertise to deliver sustainable, cost-effective, and high-quality solutions for the Indian market."

Leveraging Automotive Expertise for Railway Applications

With decades of experience in automotive seating systems and composites, Tata AutoComp is leveraging its engineering and manufacturing expertise to design solutions for railways. Lightweighting plays a crucial role in operational efficiency. With most railway networks now electrified, reducing the weight of coaches directly lowers electricity consumption and operating costs. Tata AutoComp's strength lies in applying proven automotive technologies to the railway domain. The company combines global innovation with local capability to create products that are sustainable, durable, and aligned with India's future mobility needs.

About Tata AutoComp Systems Limited

TATA AutoComp specializes in the design, development, manufacturing, and supply of a diverse range of auto-component products and services. The offerings cater to automotive OEMs, encompassing passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two and three-wheelers, tractors, off-road vehicles, allied industrial segments, and the aftermarket. The company is now diversifying in the railway segment.

Tata AutoComp has identified Railways as a strategic diversification area, leveraging deep expertise to deliver global-standard solutions for railway applications. Tata AutoComp is already supplying components to Vande Bharat trains.

Tata AutoComp operates through 21 business units, including 11 joint ventures with leading global companies, and 66 manufacturing facilities strategically located across India, North America, Latin America, Europe, and China.

With a strong focus on workforce development, Learning & Development initiatives equip employees with future-ready skills, create job opportunities, strengthen the manufacturing sector, and drive sustainable growth in India's mobility ecosystem. Three business units have been honoured with the prestigious Deming Prize, recognizing excellence in Total Quality Management.

