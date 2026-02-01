New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Major Indian automobile manufacturers Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Hyundai Motor India Limited reported a surge in their sales figures for January 2026, according to the company's regulatory filings. Both companies achieved substantial year-on-year growth in domestic and total sales, marking a strong start to the calendar year for the passenger vehicle segment.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded its highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 59,107 units in January 2026, representing a 9.5 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The company also reached its highest-ever total monthly sales of 73,137 units, a growth of 11.5 per cent year-on-year.

These totals included 14,030 export units, which saw a 20.9 per cent jump from the previous year. Specific models such as the Venue and Aura also reached individual monthly sales milestones of 12,413 and 7,978 units, respectively.

Commenting on the results, Tarun Garg, MD & CEO of HMIL, stated, "January 2026 marks a defining chapter in Hyundai Motor India's journey. Achieving our highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 59,107 units, alongside highest-ever total sales of 73,137 units with a strong 11.5% year-on-year growth, reflects not only Hyundai's brand leadership but also the collective strength of our people, partners and customers. The remarkable 20.9% growth in exports to 14,030 units underscores the trust brand Hyundai continues to inspire across global markets. As we look ahead in the year, we will continue to lead with purpose- creating enduring value for our customers, empowering our stakeholders and shaping the future of mobility in India."

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited reported a total sales volume of 71,066 units in January 2026. This figure represents a 47.1 per cent increase over the 48,316 units sold in January 2025.

The company's domestic passenger vehicle sales, which include electric vehicles, rose by 46.1 per cent to 70,222 units. Furthermore, its electric vehicle segment, combining international and domestic markets, grew by 72.7 per cent, reaching 9,052 units compared to 5,240 units in the prior year. (ANI)

