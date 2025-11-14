New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited reported its consolidated Q2 FY26 results. This is the first earnings announcement as an independent entity for TMPV following the Tata Motors demerger.

According to an exchange filing by Tata Motors, the company's consolidated revenues stood at Rs 72.3K crore, down 13.5 per cent, while EBIT was at a loss of Rs 4.9K crore. The quarter also reported a PBT (bei) loss of Rs 5.5K crore.

Also Read | 'Kaantha' Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Is Dulquer Salmaan's Period Drama Latest Victim of Piracy?.

The company recorded a net profit of Rs 76.2K crore, which included a notional profit of Rs 82.6K crore from the disposal of discontinued operations. For the first half of FY26, PBT (bei) stood at a loss of Rs 1.5K crore, showing a decline of Rs 13.9K crore from the previous year. Tata Motors said domestic performance stayed steady and picked up further after GST reductions.

Standalone performance for Tata Motors showed growth, with revenues rising 15.6 per cent due to festive demand and GST 2.0. EBITDA margins stood at 5.8 per cent, while EBIT margins were 0.2 per cent.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 15 November 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, said Q2 FY26 was a strong quarter with double-digit growth in wholesale volumes and registrations. He said CNG and EV models made up 45 per cent of volumes, with EV sales rising nearly 60 per cent year-on-year. September saw record sales of 60,000 units. He said the company expected to maintain momentum in H2 FY26 with a strong booking pipeline and new launches.

PB Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer, said, "It has been a difficult period for the business. However, we are committed to emerging from the cyber incident even stronger." He said both JLR and the domestic passenger vehicle business were positioned to use opportunities in the industry. He added that global demand stayed challenging, but domestic signs improved. He said the company would continue to act "with speed and rigour to win."

JLR, the group's key international business, reported a 24.3 per cent drop in revenue to EUR 4.9 billion. The cyber incident had a major impact on all operating metrics, pushing EBIT margins to decline by 8.6 per cent. The company said the disruption also halted vehicle production in September and added pressure from US tariffs.

Adrian Mardell, JLR Chief Executive Officer, said the second quarter was affected by "significant challenges, including a cyber incident that stopped our vehicle production in September and the impact of US tariffs." He said JLR worked to restore systems for clients, retailers and suppliers first, and confirmed that production of all luxury brands had resumed.

He added that the recovery reflected "the resilience and hard work of our colleagues," thanking teams, clients and partners for support. He said the company stayed focused on its next phase with upcoming electric models. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)