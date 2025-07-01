Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Tata Motors reported total sales of 2,10,415 units in the first quarter of FY26, marking a 9 per cent decline from 2,29,891 units in the same period last year.

According to the numbers released by Tata Motors, in Q1 FY26, commercial vehicle (CV) sales stood at 85,606 units, down 6 per cent year-on-year. Passenger vehicle (PV) sales also dipped by 10 per cent to 1,24,809 units compared to Q1 FY25.

The company's domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MH&ICVs) in June 2025 were 12,871 units, a drop from 14,640 units in June 2024. Total MH&ICV sales, including international markets, for the quarter stood at 40,401 units, slightly down from 41,974 units a year ago.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd said, "With forecasts for a healthy monsoon across the country, reduction in repo rate and renewing thrust on infrastructure development, we expect commercial vehicles volumes to improve progressively in the coming quarters. We remain focused on driving our demand-pull strategy and deepening customer engagement to deliver greater value and tailored solutions that help our customers grow their business."

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd said, "Tata Motors reported wholesales of 124,809 units in Q1 FY26, including 16,231 EV units, underscoring our commitment to aligning wholesale and registration volumes. EV sales gained strong momentum towards the end of the quarter with a healthy growth trajectory."

He added, "The refreshed Tiago posted 16 per cent year-on-year volume growth in Q1 FY26 and new launches--Altroz and Harrier.ev-- saw a positive market response, with their full impact expected in the coming months. Looking ahead, while overall industry growth is expected to remain subdued, Tata Motors is well positioned to leverage its new launches to outperform across segments--including hatchbacks and SUVs, while continuing to build on the EV momentum." (ANI)

