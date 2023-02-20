Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Leading automobile manufacturer Tata Motors on Monday signed an MoU with ridesharing app Uber to bring 25,000 XPRES-T EVs into their premium category service.

Aligned towards its goal of a clean and green environment, Tata Motors will be aiding Uber in electrifying their services across Delhi-National Capital Region, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The company will begin the deliveries of the cars to Uber fleet partners in a phased manner, starting this month, according to a statement from Tata Motors.

Tata XPRES-T EV, a budget electric sedan car, was launched during 2021 in India.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, "In line with our commitment to grow sustainable mobility in the country, we are delighted to partner with Uber, India's leading ridesharing platform. Offering customers our environmentally friendly EV ride experiences via Uber's premium category service, will accelerate the adoption of green and clean personal ride sharing."

Chandra said the XPRES-T EV is a very attractive option both for customers and operators. While enhanced safety, silent and premium in cabin experience provides the customers with a relaxed ride, Chandra said the fast-charging solution, driving comfort and the cost-effectiveness of the EV makes it an attractive business proposition for our fleet partners. "This partnership will further cement our market position in the fleet segment. " he added.

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia said, "Uber is committed to bringing sustainable, shared mobility to India, and this partnership with Tata Motors is a major milestone on that journey."

Singh, President, said it represents the largest EV partnership yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in India.

"It will supercharge the transition to zero emissions on the Uber platform as we work towards building a sustainable future. We are committed to doing our part to bring down the barriers to going electric by working with industry partners that are leading the change," Singh said.

Tata Motors said it is leading the e-mobility wave in India with over 50,000 Tata EVs rolled out from the plant to date in the personal and fleet segment. Furthermore, Uber has committed to 100 per cent of rides taking place in zero-emission vehicles, on public transit, or with micro-mobility by 2040.

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the 'XPRES' brand exclusively for fleet customers, and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The new XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options -- 315km and 277km, according to the statement from Tata Motors. (ANI)

