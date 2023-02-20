Wellington, Feb 20: New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson is set to undergo surgery for his injured back this week and will be out of action for three-two four months, head coach Gary Stead said on Monday. As a result of surgery and the subsequent rehabilitation, Jamieson will miss the forthcoming Indian Premier League 2023 season, set to take place from March 31 to May 28, where he was snapped up by Chennai Super Kings for INR 1 crore. Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out of Remainder of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Due to Injury.

Jamieson's suspected back stress fracture is a reoccurrence of the injury that ruled him out of the England Test tour last June. The Kiwi paceman was on a comeback trail, as he has returned to play at the domestic circuit as well as a New Zealand XI warm-up match against England in Hamilton. He was named in the New Zealand squad for the ongoing home series against England. However, a suspected recurrence of the injury ruled him out of the series. Venkatesh Prasad Compares KL Rahul's Overseas Test Batting Record With Other Indian Batters After Out-of-Form Player's Retention in India's Squad for Remaining Two Tests Against Australia.

"Kyle has seen a back surgeon and is getting surgery later in the week," Stead confirmed. "It's been a challenging and difficult time for Kyle and a big loss for us. He has been fantastic when he has been around all of our sides when he has been part of them. "We just wish him well, and we will know more in about three to four months about what that end prognosis looks like for him. Surgery provides a quicker return to play and that's the encouraging thing for him. We want to give him the best chance of recovery because we know what a star he has been for us," Stead said.

New Zealand, who went into the first Test against England without the services of Matt Henry and Jamieson, suffered a heavy defeat. Henry, who missed the first Test at Bay Oval due to the birth of his second child, will be rejoining ahead of the second Test, starting on February 24 here at the Basin Reserve.

