Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies yesterday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR - IIP) to collaborate and work together towards ensuring clean energy solutions.

As part of this endeavor, clean energy solutions such as room temperature bio-diesel produced from CSIR-IIP shall be used across some of Tata Projects' ongoing sites. Further, the partnership will also actively explore utilization of by-product Green Diesel from the existing DILSAAF™ (Drop-In Liquid Sustainable Aviation Fuel and Automotive Fuel) Pilot Plant at CSIR-IIP's campus in Dehradun and proposed commercial scale demonstration unit in Tata Projects' fleet.

Construction and infrastructure remains one of the largest industry sectors in India. Thousands of light and heavy vehicles, including various types of construction equipment - both small and large - are utilized during project execution. If even a portion of these vehicles and equipment are migrated from diesel to a cleaner energy source, the shift will ensure lower emissions and a more sustainable future for the sector and the planet.

Vinayak Pai, Managing Director - Tata Projects Ltd, said, "We are proud to partner with CSIR- Indian Institute of Petroleum, in taking their indigenous, sustainable, bio-based technologies to our construction sites, in our efforts to decarbonize the hard to abate engineering and construction industry. As part of the Tata Group's commitment to the planet, our shift to cleaner alternate energy remains at our core, and we look at continuous collaboration between academia and industry, to find innovative pathways to that goal."

Dr Anjan Ray, Director - CSIR-IIP, affirmed that "CSIR-IIP is excited to progress this partnership with Tata Projects Ltd as a specific thrust within the ambit of our initiatives with Tata Sustainability Group. The MoU aligns well with our mandate to reduce India's energy imports and enhance national self-reliance by repurposing waste and under-utilized local renewable carbon resources."

CSIR - Indian Institute of Petroleum is located at Dehradun and dedicated to R&D in the hydrocarbon sector. Its charter is to provide competitive and sustainable technologies and products to meet the requirements of the ever-growing energy sector and develop capacity and capability in new energy areas such as bio-hydrogen and solar energy and their innovative combinations.

The Tata Sustainability Group ("TSG") serves as a Centre of Excellence and nodal resource on sustainability for Tata group companies. It has, since its formation in 2014, been partnering with Tata group companies to embed sustainability in their business strategies and transition them to a low carbon scenario. The Tata Group recently outlined a transformative vision on sustainability which envisages the Group becoming Net Zero by 2045. The Tata group has been ranked as the top Sustainability Leader in Asia Pacific and the only Asian company to appear among the top 15 corporates globally as per the GlobeScan Sustainability Leaders Survey, 2022.

