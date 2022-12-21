New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Telecommunications Consultants India (TCIL) has paid a dividend of Rs 12.13 crore to the government.

The ministry of communications in a statement said Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, Telecommunications Consultants India (TCIL) presented a dividend cheque of Rs 12.13 crore to K Rajaraman, Chairman of Development Coordination Committee (DCC) and Secretary of Telecom.

According to the statement, since its inception, TCIL has been a profit-making company continuously. TCIL has paid a dividend of Rs 279.99 crore to the government till 2021-22 on government's initial investment in equity of Rs 0.3 crore. A sum of Rs 16 crore was further infused during 2015-16. The group and standalone net worth of the company are Rs 1,527.24 crore and Rs 612.78 crore, respectively, as on March 31, 2022.

In 2021-22, TCIL achieved standalone revenue and profit after tax of Rs 1,581.18 crore and Rs 30.33 crore, respectively, according to the statement.

TCIL, which was established in August 1978, is a miniratna company under the ministry of communications, department of telecommunications. The government holds 100 per cent of its share capital. TCIL is a prime engineering and consultancy company and undertakes projects in all field of telecommunications, IT and civil construction in India and abroad. TCIL has executed projects in over 70 countries across globe.

Overseas operations of the company are in Kuwait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Mauritius, Nepal, etc, in addition to pan-Africa e-Vidya Bharti and Arogya Bharti Network project operating in more than 15 African countries and more African countries are likely to join. (ANI)

