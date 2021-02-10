Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Wednesday it will recruit 1,500 technology employees across the United Kingdom over the next year.

The announcement followed Monday's meeting here between visiting UK Trade Secretary Liz Truss and TCS Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan in which they discussed the company's commitment to continue investing in the UK's economy, innovation, technology sector and in developing workforce skills.

The announcement builds on TCS's 45-year history in the UK. Consistently ranked number one in customer satisfaction in one of Europe's largest independent surveys, the Indian IT software major has grown its business in the UK almost four-fold over the last decade entirely organically, making it one of the largest providers of IT and IT-enabled services in the nation.

TCS is also one of the UK's largest recruiters of IT talent. Its UK workforce is a young and diverse one with 54 nationalities represented. Women make up 28 per cent of the workforce, much higher than the 17 per cent average in the IT sector.

Truss said India is the world's biggest democracy and a nation that shares our belief in free enterprise.

"Deeper trading ties will create opportunities for UK businesses that were simply not there as part of the European Union, and set the stage for a much closer partnership with one of the economic powerhouses of the present and future, ensuring more investors like TCS bring jobs and growth to the UK," she said.

"We will be collaborating much more closely in the industries of tomorrow like science, tech and green growth, so we can build back better and deliver an export-led, investment-led, jobs-led recovery from coronavirus," she added.

Gopinathan said sustained investments have made TCS the preferred growth and transformation partner of our valued customers in the UK, allowing them to digitally transform their business for competitive growth.

TCS STEM skills programmes have reached more than 1.5 lakh young people in the UK in the last three years. In 2020, with Queen Mary University of London, the launch of TCS Digital Explorers Bursary provides financial assistance to under-graduate students from low-income families. (ANI)

