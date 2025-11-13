New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Sybyl, and iXAfrica Data Centre Limited (iXAfrica) have joined hands to speed up the adoption of sovereign cloud infrastructure in Kenya and across East Africa.

According to a press release posted by TCS on various exchanges, the partnership aims to help governments, companies, and innovators build secure, locally hosted cloud systems that adhere to national data residency and sovereignty rules.

The three companies will combine their respective strengths to build this framework. TCS will contribute its sovereign cloud and global technology experience. Sybyl will manage local implementation and support, while iXAfrica will provide the secure, AI-ready data centre facilities. Together, they plan to give African enterprises the tools to host and manage their data within national borders, ensuring compliance with regional laws.

"As Africa doubles down on its digital transformation agenda, data sovereignty has become a defining issue across the continent. Several national governments and enterprises are increasingly seeking solutions that ensure data is housed within a country's borders, regulated as per regional laws, and managed through secure and robust infrastructure. This partnership directly addresses that urgent need by offering a trusted, built-in-Africa cloud environment," the statement said.

TCS will roll out its Sovereign Secure Cloud, designed specifically for governments and regulated industries.

Satishchandra Doreswamy, Vice President and Head, Cloud Unit, Growth Markets, TCS, said, "We offer a resilient and future-ready cloud infrastructure, powered by AI-driven intelligence, that can be tailored to specific needs of our customers. With built-in compliance to global and local regulatory authorities, our sovereign cloud fuels future-forward business models while meeting the most stringent standards for privacy and regulatory requirements."

Shailendra Yadav, CEO, Sybyl Kenya & Tanzania, noted that the move goes beyond technology. "Digital independence must deliver real gains. By running sovereign cloud in iXAfrica's AI-ready campus along with TCS' cloud expertise, we cut currency exposure, foreign policy risks, keep services reachable on local routes during outages, and create skilled jobs for Kenyans and Africans as a whole," he said.

The infrastructure will be hosted at iXAfrica's AI-ready data centre in Nairobi. Snehar Shah, CEO, iXAfrica, said, "Data sovereignty is the cornerstone of Africa's digital future. By hosting Sovereign Cloud infrastructure within iXAfrica's AI-ready campus, we are ensuring that African data stays in Africa, secure, sustainable, and ready to power the next generation of innovation."

This project promises to help public and private sectors comply with data protection laws while using advanced cloud and AI tools. (ANI)

