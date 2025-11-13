Republic of Ireland vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Portugal’s draw with Hungary in their last qualifying game delayed their ability to qualify for the 2026 World Cup and it will be on top priority for Roberto Martinez’s men when they take on the Republic of Ireland in an away tie this evening. The Selecao have 10 points from 4 games played in Group F and they have been one of the most consistent in Europe for the past year or so. Given their form, they start as the favourites for this tie. Opponents Republic of Ireland are third in the standings behind Hungary and this is a crucial tie for them as they look to try and finish in the top two. Republic of Ireland versus Portugal will be telecast on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:15 AM IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Republic of Ireland vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Sammie Szmodics, Mark Sykes, and Callum O’Dowda miss out for the Republic of Ireland due to injuries, meanwhile, Ryan Manning and Jayson Molumby are suspended. Troy Parrott will lead the attack in a 3-4-2-1 formation with Finn Azaz and Festy Ebosele as the attacking midfielders. Josh Cullen and Jack Taylor will sit deep and act as a cover for the backline.

Pedro Neto is not part of Portugal’s squad and Bernardo Silva is likely to be drafted into the right wing for the visitors. Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo will play as the lone striker up top with Bruno Fernandes as the playmaker behind him. Vitinha will combine with Ruben Neves in central midfield and dictate the tempo of the play. Rafael Leao will slot in on the left wing and look to create chances for the forwards. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts As Portugal Misses Out on Early FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification After Draw Against Hungary in European Qualifiers (See Post).

Republic of Ireland vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Republic of Ireland vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Friday, November 14 Time 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Aviva Stadium, Dublin Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 (Live Telecast) and SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Republic of Ireland vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Portugal National Football Team is set to take on the Republic of Ireland National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Friday, November 14. The Republic of Ireland vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is set to be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and it will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Republic of Ireland vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Republic of Ireland vs Portugal live telecast will be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For Republic of Ireland vs Portugal online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Republic of Ireland vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Republic of Ireland vs Portugal live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Portugal will learn from the mistakes of the last game and should find a way to secure a 0-2 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2025 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).