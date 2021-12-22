Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Teachmint, an education infrastructure startup and the creator of India's largest teaching platform, today announced that it has acqui-hired the Indian arm of edtech startup Teachee.

Helping educators and creators sell courses online, Teachee was launched in India in October 2020 by Vlight Technology Pte, a Singapore-based company. This comes at the heels of Teachmint's acquisition of Teachmore, a course-selling platform which enables teachers to sell educational products like online courses, live classes, quizzes and more through their own apps and websites.

With this, close to 20 members of Teachee's India team are now a part of Teachmore by Teachmint, strengthening the company's course-selling offering and enabling it's community of millions of teachers to grow their online presence. Teachee's India country manager, Aakash Kasaundhan, has also joined the company as a Senior Director, leading the business growth of Teachmore by Teachmint. This acquisition comes at a time when the Teachee platform is being discontinued globally.

Commenting on Teachmint's second and latest acquisition, Mihir Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Teachmint, said, "We are very happy to welcome the Teachee team to the Teachmint family. This acqui-hire will aid the expansion of our course-selling offering and help deliver even more value and innovation to our teachers. With the aim of scaling our user base from 10 million to 100 million and beyond, we are laser focused on increasing our team strength and bringing the best talent onboard. This acqui-hire gives us a great boost and we are well positioned to revolutionize the growth and monetization opportunities for educators and creators."

Aakash Kasaundhan, Senior Director, Business at Teachmore (former India country manager at Teachee), said, "Teachmint's growth has been phenomenal and it's inspiring to see a company build such state-of-the-art infra solutions for educators across the globe. Our team at Teachee is thrilled to join the Teachmint group and we are definitely stronger together! Despite the discontinuation of Teachee's platform, the teams across the world created truly memorable and outstanding outcomes for thousands of creators and teachers and we are geared up to bring our experience and energy and take Teachmint to new heights."

Teachmint recently marked its first acquisition by acquiring Teachmore in a cash plus stock deal to expand its course-selling offerings. This follow's Teachmint's series B fundraise of $78 million in October 2021.

This gets added to the suite of education-infra products that Teachmint has been offering including Teachmint's mobile teaching app, Teachmint for Institute and Teachmint for developers.

With adoption from 10+ million users, 4,000+ educational institutes and multiple international edtech partnerships, Teachmint today is the only solution catering to end-to-end infrastructure needs of educators; from K-12 schools to after-school tutoring to universities and even edtechs.

