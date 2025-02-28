NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28: Teachmint is pleased to announce the launch of Teachmint X2, a cutting-edge interactive flat panel featuring Google's Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA) certification. Powered by an advanced Neural Processing Unit (NPU), Teachmint X2 leverages AI-driven capabilities to enable personalized learning experiences, real-time feedback, and intelligent automation, transforming classrooms into more dynamic and effective learning environments.

Also Read | RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League Match in Bengaluru.

Running on Android 14, Teachmint X2 is designed to provide educators with seamless access to Google's application ecosystem, including Google Drive, Docs, Meet, and other essential productivity tools. This breakthrough in classroom technology prioritizes security, efficiency, and AI-powered innovation, ensuring a future-ready solution for modern education.

Teachmint X2 leverages Google Play Protect to offer continuous malware protection, ensuring that educators and students can explore digital learning without compromising data safety and sets a new benchmark in security and seamless collaboration as a Google EDLA-certified interactive flat panel. This certification also grants direct access to the Google Play Store's extensive library of educational apps, empowering educators and students with a secure, AI-powered, and highly interactive learning experience.

Also Read | Ola Electric Sales: Bhavish Aggarwal's EV Firm Claims Selling 25,000 Scooters in February, VAHAN Website Shows 8,390 Registrations.

"Tech in education has to start inside the classrooms. Interactive panels used as teaching devices in classrooms have traditionally lacked operating systems that are vertically designed and have missed out on the full platform strength of the android ecosystem. To break this status quo, Teachmint X2 devices are Google EDLA and Play Protect certified," said Mihir Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Teachmint.

Mihir added, "With Teachmint X1, we saw massive adoption of AI in teaching methodologies through our EduAI offering. Building on this further, Teachmint X2 comes with an in-built Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that will further boost AI capabilities of the devices locally."

The launch of Teachmint X2 comes at a pivotal time, as the interactive display market is experiencing significant growth. According to a Markets & Markets report, the industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3%, reaching USD 16.9 billion by 2029, underscoring the increasing adoption of interactive technologies in educational and corporate environments. Teachmint X2 stands out as a future proof investment for schools seeking security, AI-powered intelligence, and seamless Google integration.

Teachmint X2 will be available in three sizes- 65", 75", and 86". The device will be distributed through Teachmint Authorized Partners nationwide, ensuring seamless access and comprehensive support.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)