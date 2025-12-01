PNN

New Delhi [India], December 1: The Roll Ball Federation of India (RBFI) has officially announced the Men's and Women's squads for the 7th Roll Ball World Cup 2025, marking the beginning of India's determined march toward international success. With the tournament scheduled to be held in Dubai, UAE, both squads have begun an intensive 30-day training camp in Pune, running from 10th November to 10th December 2025.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu To Inaugurate Kerala 'Lok Bhavan', Lead Navy Day Celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram on December 3.

This year's preparations stand out for the renewed structure and clarity introduced under the effective leadership of RBFI President Tapan Acharya, whose streamlined approach has strengthened professionalism and team focus across both contingents.

Focused Leadership and a Confident World Cup Aim

Also Read | Nita Ambani Wins Hearts As She Celebrates Staff Member's Birthday in Viral Video; Netizens Praise Her for Being 'Kind and Down to Earth' (Watch).

Under Tapan Acharya's guidance, Team India's World Cup campaign carries a sharper, more unified direction. Speaking at the squad announcement, Acharya shared a concise yet powerful message of belief, stating that India heads to Dubai with full confidence and a clear aim -- to fight for gold. His assurance has injected strong motivation into the national setup as players enter the final phase of preparation.

India's World Cup Legacy and Ambition

Men's Team Achievements

* World Champions: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019* Runners-Up: 2011, 2023

After a tight finish in 2023 that earned them silver, the men's squad is set on reclaiming its world dominance.

Women's Team Progress

* Bronze Medal: 2023 World Cup

With continued growth and improved support systems, the women's team is determined to deliver its strongest-ever performance on the global stage.

India's Official Squads for the 7th Roll Ball World Cup 2025MEN'S SQUAD

Rohan Dabhade, Harshal Ghuge, Dipesh Choudhary, Yash Rashiya, Mahipal Mahala,Hiteshwar Singh, Deepak Raja, Srikant Sahu,Yash Chudasama, Krishna Yadgire, Pratik Sathe, Aditya Ranawat.

Men's Coaching Staff

* Team Coach: Mr. Madhu Sharma* Assistant Coach: Mr. Naviraj Singh* Manager: Mr. Dadasahab Bhore* Team Trainer: Mr. Pankaj Bhardwaj

WOMEN'S SQUAD

Prachi Pachauri, Ishika Sharma, Mahathi M K,Preetika Tarawat, Suhani Singh, Varnika,Riny Rupavatiya, Kavya Nakrani, Ann Netto,Shruti Bhagat, Suvidha Sareen, Madhumita SS.

Women's Coaching Staff

* Team Coach: Ms Prachi Pharate* Assistant Coach: Ms Sushmita* Manager: Mrs Rita Rehan

Team Leadership

* Chief de Mission: Mr. Saji S

* Assistant Chief de Mission: Mrs. Archana Kaur

Both are working closely with the RBFI leadership team to ensure seamless coordination and world-class support for the squads.

Pune Training Camp: Strengthening the Road to Dubai

The ongoing month-long camp in Pune has created a high-intensity training environment focused on endurance, tactical sharpening, skating precision, and mental conditioning. Daily drills are designed to simulate match pressure, improve team chemistry, and refine strategies for Dubai's highly competitive atmosphere.

India Looks Ahead: Ready for the Challenge

As the countdown begins, India enters the 7th Roll Ball World Cup 2025 with strong squads, disciplined preparation, and renewed belief. With the support of RBFI leadership and the confidence shared by Tapan Acharya, the nation stands behind its athletes as they chase the ultimate goal.

Dubai awaits -- and so does India's next big moment in Roll Ball history.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)