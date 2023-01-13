New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/SRV): With the goal of spreading the joyous celebrations of "Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" to the farthest reaches of the North East, team NIMAS has become the first ever team to cycle in all seven NE states, covering approximately 1098 kilometres. Also, it is the first-ever team to do mountaineering and cycling in all 7 NE states simultaneously. The expedition intended to spread the gesture of inclusivity, inculcate and promote the spirit of adventure, and capture the vibrant landscape, unique culture, and unadulterated truth of remote area travel in the North East.

Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal, SM, VSM**said, "The last 15 days were challenging, and touching all 7 states was not a butter walk as the team passed through approximately 5000 km, which included the challenging and treacherous terrain of different places. In toto, the team did approximately 200 km of trekking, more than 1098 km of cycling, and approximately 4000 km of road travel. With these achievements, NIMAS wraps up the year 2022. In doing so, two new national records have been forged. "Now, it's time to further explore the Northeast and its untapped adventure tourism potential." Colonel Jamwal is the Director of the Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh-based NIMAS and is the only Indian to have climbed the highest mountain of all 7 summits along with 3 EVEREST Summits.

"During this long expedition, we travelled through the remote areas of the beautiful NE regions, promoted the "Fit India Movement," and also became acquainted with people in the North-eastern States," Colonel Jamwal added.

The highest point to which the team traversed includes Mt. Gorichen in Arunachal Pradesh (6509M), Mt. Saramati in Nagaland (3842M), Mt. Iso in Manipur (2994M), Mt. Tunjang in Assam (1862M), Mt. Phawngpui (Blue Mountain) in Mizoram (2158M), Mt. Beltingchhip in Tripura (916M), and Shillong Peak in Meghalaya (1525M).

To travel to far-flung areas that the government is constructing to connect all the remote locations of the states, the team used under-construction roads, at times mud tracks, and in some cases, they created their own cycling trails by clearing up the bushes and filling some ditches. The team also interacted with locals and made them aware of NIMAS and adventure tourism, and informed them about the importance of NIMAS in their future development in the field of adventure.

The National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) offers training across land, air, and water--a first of its kind that allows civilians to experience challenges across a variety of outdoor surfaces as well as pursue a career in adventure sports. Every training programme at NIMAS is designed to draw on ideas of self-discovery and individual evolution, much of which is inspired by the magnificent inner and outer journeys of individuals closely associated with the institute. Over the years, the institute has seen a plethora of locals intent on working hard and making NIMAS a success every step of the way.

The story doesn't end here. Team NIMAS is gearing up for Expedition 2.0, which will take them to South East Asian countries such as Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore this month to spread the message of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and strengthen the Indo-ASEAN friendship bond.

