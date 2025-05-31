SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 31: Techno India Group, one of Asia's largest and most acclaimed knowledge management conglomerates, and Sahaj Retail Ltd, India's biggest and most trusted rural partner network facilitating access to government and financial services across India with a presence in 2.5 Lakh+ villages of rural Bharat, proudly announce the launch of 'Techno-Sahaj Blue Collar Jobs,' a joint initiative aimed at equipping individuals from rural and semi-urban regions with industry-relevant skills that lead to meaningful employment and sustainable livelihoods.

With over 65% of India's population living in villages and Tier-2/3 towns, the need for alternative, stable income sources are urgent. Techno-Sahaj Blue Collar Jobs addresses this gap through affordable, hybrid-mode training programs tailored to the needs of today's dynamic job market.

"At Techno India Group, we believe true innovation lies in creating impact where it matters most. Techno-Sahaj Blue Collar Jobs is our commitment to making skill-based employment accessible to those who are often left out of the mainstream economy. By joining hands with Sahaj, we're bridging the urban-rural divide and building a future where talent from every corner of India has the tools to thrive." -- Meghdut Roychowdhury, Chief Innovation Officer & Executive Director, Techno India Group.

"India's youth possess immense potential, yet many in rural areas, especially those engaged in agriculture, lack access to the skills needed for today's job market. Through this initiative, Sahaj is committed to providing practical training that empowers these individuals to find employment opportunities both locally and across the nation. By doing so, we aim to foster economic independence and contribute meaningfully to the country's growth." -- Biswajit Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer, Sahaj Retail Ltd.

The initiative is designed to benefit:

* Youth who are unemployed, underemployed, or school dropouts

* Women seeking financial independence and flexible earning opportunities

* Individuals seeking a second source of income to support their families

Key features of the program include:

* Expert-led training across high-demand sectors

* Flexibility to learn and earn from home, especially for women

* Placement support and job-readiness certification

* Low-cost, accessible courses curated for grassroots impact

By combining Techno India Group's academic and technological infrastructure with Sahaj's grassroots reach in over 2.5 lakh+ villages, this initiative aims to create large-scale social and economic upliftment.

Together, Techno India Group and Sahaj Retail Ltd. are committed to building a more inclusive, skilled, and economically resilient India through Techno-Sahaj Blue Collar Jobs.

For more information, please visit: https://technoindiagroup.com/ or https://retail.sahaj.co.in/

