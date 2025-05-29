BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 29: Say hello to the all-new POVA Curve 5G. TECNO, the brand known for turning heads with its innovative products and cutting-edge technology, has officially launched the all-new POVA Curve 5G. The latest entrant in the popular POVA series, this device raises the bar with its stunning aesthetics and intelligent performance, thoughtfully designed for India's next-gen users who want more than just another smartphone. With the POVA Curve 5G, TECNO is stepping up to lead the game with its three core pillars: Best Design, Best AI, and Best Signal. The device is a bold representation of TECNO's commitment to delivering futuristic aesthetics, intelligent features tailored for Indian users, and robust network performance, raising the bar for what consumers can expect from a mid-premium smartphone. Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO said, "At TECNO, innovation is never in isolation -- it's always inspired by the people we serve. With the POVA Curve 5G, we've fused our Starship design language, localized AI built for India and best-in-class 5G signal strength into a device that doesn't just look futuristic, but feels intuitive and deeply personal. It reflects TECNO's core belief: technology must empower, adapt, and always put the customer first."

Designed for the Future: Where Form Meets Function

The TECNO POVA Curve 5G redefines smartphone design with its starship-inspired aesthetic and ultra-slim 7.45mm curved frame, making it India's slimmest curved smartphone with 5500mAh battery. Crafted to command attention, the POVA Curve's 55° curvature delivers a premium in-hand feel and futuristic appeal. It comes in three bold colors -- Magic Silver, Neon Cyan, and Geek Black -- built to resonate with young, style-conscious users. The sleek build is further enhanced by a near bezel-less front, a 93.8% screen-to-body ratio, and wet-hand touch compatibility, ensuring beauty meets practicality.

Next-Gen AI Experience: Built for India

The POVA Curve 5G introduces a segment-defining AI experience, custom-built for Indian users. It is the first smartphone in its segment to offer AI with Indian language support, enabling smart replies, voice input, and content recommendations across multiple regional languages. Designed by TECNO for productivity, fun, and safety, this user-first approach ensures seamless accessibility for both tech-savvy and first-time smartphone users.

In addition, the device debuts industry-first AI innovations such as:

- AI Voiceprint Suppression - Ensures crystal-clear calls, even in noisy environments.

- AI Auto Call Answering - Automatically picks up calls and interacts with the caller on your behalf.

- AI Call Assistant - Provides live translations and post-call summaries, including for WhatsApp calls.

-India's First No Network Communication - Enables seamless connectivity even in low or no signal areas.

These AI capabilities make the POVA Curve 5G not just intelligent but practically smart -- simplifying everyday interactions and boosting productivity.

Reliable Connectivity, Wherever You Go

The POVA Curve ensures that your connection never falters, even in low-signal areas, with its Intelligent Signal Hub System. Featuring 86.5% antenna coverage, VoWiFi Dual Pass, and real-time signal optimisation, users can enjoy seamless voice and data connectivity whether in urban basements or rural zones. Endurance Meets Efficiency with Smart Battery Tech

The POVA Curve features a 5500mAh battery that redefines endurance. Backed by TUV Rheinland Long Range Certification, the battery supports over 1800+ charging cycles. With 45W fast charging, the phone powers up to 50% in just 15 minutes and 100% in 45 minutes, keeping pace with fast-moving users. Pricing and Availability:

The 6GB+128GB variant of the TECNO POVA Curve 5G is priced at INR 15,999 exclusively on Flipkart, while the 8GB+128GB variant is available at INR 16,999 through offline retail stores. Customers can pre-book and unlock exclusive benefits and assured gifts with their purchase, including a chance to win a Royal Enfield motorcycle, a stylish scooter, free screen replacement, extended warranty, vouchers, and more. Offline buyers can also enjoy special offers such as No Cost EMI for up to 10 months, making it possible to own the POVA Curve 5G for as low as INR 57 per day on EMI.

