New Delhi [India], July 1: 17-year-old education activist Tejas Pugalia, founder of OneStepBrighter, continues to make waves on the global advocacy stage. In a recent milestone, Tejas met with Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy

Secretary-General of the United Nations, to discuss strategies for improving access to education for underserved communities around the world.

During their meeting, Tejas and Ms. Mohammed engaged in a meaningful dialogue about youth leadership, the role of grassroots action in achieving SDG 4: Ouality Education, and the importance of putting students at the heart of education policy reform.

"Speaking with Ms. Amina J. Mohammed was deeply inspiring," said Tejas. "Her insights on sustainability, equity, and multilateral collaboration reminded me how critical it is for young people to have a seat at the table -- not just as beneficiaries, but as partners in change."

Tejas founded OneStepBrighter in 2021 to address education inequality by providing learning tools, mentorship, and opportunities to children from marginalized communities. To date, the initiative has helped over 8,000 students access education across multiple regions.

His efforts have earned him prestigious recognition, including the Diana Award, the UNV Award, and a global platform to speak at the United Nations, G20 Education Working Summit, and other global forums. Tejas has also met with global changemakers including Nobel Laureates such as Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi.

"Global problems need local solutions -- and youth-led action," Tejas added. "Meeting leaders like Ms. Mohammed reinforces my commitment to building bridges between communities and institutions."

As he looks ahead, Tejas plans to expand OneStepBrighter through partnerships with governments, schools, and youth-led networks, and to continue using global platforms to advocate for education as a basic human right.

About Tejas Pugalia

Tejas Pugalia is a 17-year-old education activist and founder of OneStepBrighter, an initiative dedicated to making quality education accessible to all. He has spoken at international forums including the UN and G20, and is a recipient of the Diana Award and UNV Award for his work in education advocacy.

