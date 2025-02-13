Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 13 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, on Thursday inaugurated Microsoft's new campus in Hyderabad as the company celebrated 25 years in the city.

The state-of-the-art, 1.1 million sq. ft. LEED-certified building in Gachibowli will accommodate 2,500 additional employees. Microsoft's Hyderabad centre is its largest R&D hub outside its U.S. headquarters. The company already employs over 20,000 professionals in India, with more than half based in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, "Hyderabad and Microsoft have grown together, and as a proud representative of this state, I can say with certainty this is just the beginning. The world looks at Hyderabad today as a technology powerhouse, a city that nurtures innovation and attracts global talent. And with partners like Microsoft, the future is even brighter."

With this expansion, Microsoft plans to hire 4,800 more employees, further strengthening the city's position as a global IT hub.

As part of the event, Microsoft announced a partnership with the Telangana government to provide AI training to 1.2 lakh people across the state.

Addressing the gathering, the Hon'ble Minister for IT & Industries said, "The new campus and the several AI-related initiatives launched by Microsoft reflect their commitment to sustainability, inclusivity and innovation in the state."

Under the ADVANTA(I)GE TELANGANA initiative, Microsoft will set up an AI Foundations Academy to introduce AI education in 500 government schools, benefiting 50,000 students.

Another program, AI-Industry Pro, will upskill 20,000 industry professionals, while AI-Govern will train 50,000 government officials in digital productivity, Generative AI, and cybersecurity.

Additionally, Microsoft will collaborate with the Telangana government to establish an AI Center of Excellence (AICoE). This center will develop a cloud-based AI infrastructure and create a centralized AI Knowledge Hub, compiling research, case studies, and best practices.

Microsoft also announced a Rs 15,000 crore investment to expand its hyperscale AI data centers in Telangana. This investment will make Hyderabad one of Microsoft's largest data hubs globally, reinforcing the city's role in cutting-edge AI and cloud technologies.

Microsoft India President Rajiv Kumar emphasized the company's dedication to supporting India's vision of becoming an AI-driven nation.

He said "The new building at the Microsoft India Development Center (IDC) in Hyderabad underscores our commitment to Telangana's innovation ecosystem and India's vision of becoming an AI-first nation. This expansion will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure to our teams, enabling them to innovate and develop next-generation AI products".

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Microsoft and the Telangana government, formalizing these initiatives. This collaboration follows a meeting between CM Revanth Reddy and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in January 2025, where they agreed to work closely to modernize government IT and cloud infrastructure and fast-track the development and adoption of AI solutions. (ANI)

