New Delhi [India], July 5: Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Fortis Hospitals Bengaluru to create the UroLift Center of Education in India.

Teleflex announced that 500 patients have been treated with its UroLift System in India and Fortis Hospitals is the first hospital to treat about 100 BPH patients with the UroLift System.

The UroLift System uses a minimally invasive approach to treating Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). BPH is a common condition marked by bothersome urinary symptoms that can cause loss of productivity, depression, interrupted sleep, and decreased quality of life. The UroLift System is the only leading BPH procedure that does not require heating, cutting, removal, or destruction of prostate tissue. The UroLift System provides rapid symptom relief and preserves sexual function. Typically, no catheter is required after the treatment.

"At Teleflex, we believe that education is the foundation of progress in healthcare. Our collaboration with Fortis Hospitals will empower medical professionals with advanced knowledge and hands-on training, ultimately improving patient care," said Arun Kaushik, Managing Director, South Asia, Teleflex.

Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare Limited stated, "The healthcare landscape continues to evolve, and more minimally invasive therapies continue to emerge. At Fortis, we always strive to offer superior technologies to our patients. This educational initiative in association with Teleflex is another testament to our commitment to quality patient care."

Dr. Mohan Keshavamurthy, Principal Director - Renal Sciences, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, said, "Through this collaboration, we are committed to helping Urologists acquire requisite skill to optimise individualised treatment solutions such as UROLIFT for patients requiring Endoscopic surgical solutions for BPH and enhancing outcomes thereof. The programme is designed to provide a comprehensive training program to Urologists to ensure careful selection and safe delivery of the UroLift System to patients in their practice."

These training programs for the UroLift System will be conducted at Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru.

About the UroLift System

The UroLift System is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It is indicated for the treatment of symptoms of an enlarged prostate up to 100 cc in men 50 years and above in India. In India, prostatic urethral lift like UroLift is an optional therapy and shall be offered as an alternative to patients presenting with moderate-to-severe LUTS who failed to respond to medical management and who are not tolerant or compliant to medical management (GR optional). The UroLift permanent implants, delivered during the procedure, relieve prostate obstruction without heating, cutting, destruction of, or removing prostate tissue. The UroLift System can be used to treat a broad spectrum of anatomies, including obstructive median lobe. It is the only leading BPH procedure shown to not cause new onset, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction. Most common adverse events are temporary and can include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence. Rare side effects, including bleeding and infection, may lead to a serious outcome and may require intervention. Individual results may vary. The prostatic urethral lift procedure is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines as well as an optional procedure for BPH management in Urological Society of India guidelines. More than 500,000 men have been treated with the UroLift System in select markets worldwide. Learn more at UroLift.com. Rx only.

About Teleflex Incorporated

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people's lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in the world of healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow, Barrigel, Deknatel, LMA, Pilling, QuikClot, Rusch, UroLift and Weck - trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

