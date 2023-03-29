Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], March 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Teleperformance, the global leader in digital integrated business services, has launched another site in Hyderabad, this time at DLF Cyber City. The Hyderabad campus is named 'AVINYA,' derived from Sanskrit, meaning 'Innovation.' Avinya is located at DLF Cyber City in Gachibowli and spans over 52,000 square feet. The office is based on the theme of Artificial Intelligence and will house operations for global clients. After launching new campuses in Gurgaon and Mohali, Teleperformance, the global leader in Digital Integrated Business Services, launches its new state-of-the-art site in Hyderabad, to support business expansion in India.

The new campus will accommodate over 1,000 employees and is equipped with over 560 production workstations and another 100 for conducting in-house training. The new site is designed with modern amenities including a 24x7 cafeteria, an indoor gaming zone, meditation corners, ample parking space, and gender-neutral bathrooms allowing for a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

Teleperformance, in line with its plans to hire an additional 20,000 employees in India in the coming 18 months, continues to invest in both physical and online infrastructure. Its newest site at Hyderabad adds to the recently inaugurated TP Olympiad at Mohali and TP Campus at Cyber Hub, Gurgaon.

Ahead of the launch, Teleperformance organized a rock concert at the N-Convention center for its employees to celebrate this milestone.

Teleperformance currently employs over 90,000 people in India, serving over 200 clients including the world's leading brands. Whilst building additional state-of-the-art infrastructure across metro and Tier-2 cities, it also continues to lead the anywhere-anytime work model, leveraging its Cloud Campus - a global virtual workforce platform. Teleperformance Cloud Campus has been recognized across multiple global industry forums as a next-gen innovation for optimizing remote teams.

The company is 10 times Great Place To Work® certified in India, ranked amongst the 'Best Workplaces in Asia,' and is also certified as one of the 'Best Workplaces for Women' three years in a row by Great Place To Work®.

According to Anish Mukker, CEO of Teleperformance India, the welfare of its employees is one of the core principles of Teleperformance. "We believe a happy work culture makes employee contributions more worthwhile and meaningful. That is why we have invested in offices that encourage our staff to perform at their highest level by making them feel at ease and valued. As we focus on our growth in India for 2023, we recognise that our people play an integral role, and this new office is a part of our commitment to strive for quality and success at every turn."

Teleperformance in India has been a trusted market leader for over 20+ years in providing outsourced Digital Integrated Business Services. It serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries for One Office support and end-to-end digital solutions including Customer Experience Management, Back-Office Services and Transformation Solutions.

With 90,000 employees serving 200+ clients from 20+ countries in 22 languages, Teleperformance in India is committed to enabling businesses to adapt to today's disruptive digital innovations and to build long-term growth.

The entity in India is part of Teleperformance Group's global workforce of 410,000+ employees and is the largest multicultural team providing digitally powered integrated business services.

