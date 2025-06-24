NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 24: Tetley Green Tea, one of India's most trusted Green Tea brands under Tata Consumer Products, today announced the launch of two breakthrough green tea variants -- Tetley Green Tea Slim Care with added L-Carnitine and Tetley Green Tea Beauty Care with added Biotin -- redefining what green tea means for the modern Indian consumer. These are not just regular green teas. With proven ingredients and great taste, the new range is built to deliver real benefits -- L-Carnitine is a natural nutrient proven to burn body fat while Biotin is a natural vitamin known to support beautiful hair and glowing skin.

Leading the charge is Kriti Sanon, actor, wellness enthusiast, and the new face of Tetley Green Tea's wellness portfolio. As the brand ambassador, Kriti, known for her love of fitness and healthy living, brings alive the proven efficacy of these science backed natural ingredients, with the vibrant new #NotYourRegularGreenTea campaign.

Link to the film: www.youtube.com/watch?v=LyCiloZjBJc

"Tetley Green Tea Slim Care isn't your regular green tea -- and that's exactly why I love it. It's powered by L-Carnitine, a natural nutrient proven to burn body fat. For someone like me, always on the move, this blend of flavour and function fits right in. It's smart, simple, refreshing, purposeful and makes every cup count," adds Kriti.

With added L-Carnitine and Biotin, Tetley has crafted green teas that are in line with the category's evolution towards holistic wellness. Both variants are designed to help address real consumer needs -- weight management and skin & hair health-- while offering a refreshing and enjoyable green tea experience.

Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia, Tata Consumer Products, added, "Consumers today are looking for more from their everyday wellness choices -- they want efficacy with enjoyment. Tetley Green Tea Slim Care and Beauty Care are tailored for this evolving mindset. With functional ingredients backed by science, we are offering green teas that not only taste great but also support consumer's wellness goals. These are truly not just regular green teas."

Arpan Bhattacharyya, Executive Director - Head of Creative (South) at MullenLowe Lintas said, "Green tea with added L-Carnitine is new news in the category. Our attempt was to bring alive the new proposition with a deep-rooted consumer insight of how even for celebrities, like Kriti Sanon, the best laid wellness and fitness plans are hard to stick to in everyday life. We crafted slice of life moments and positioned the new Tetley Green Tea with added L-Carnitine as a solid modern wellness companion with proven efficacy. Kriti's charm and authenticity adds relatability to the campaign, and we hope that it resonates with the consumer."

Both Tetley Green Tea Slim Care and Tetley Green Tea Beauty Care are available across major retail stores and e-commerce platforms nationwide. This launch reaffirms Tetley's position as a category pioneer -- blending innovation, functionality, and lifestyle relevance in every sip.

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Organic India, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Ching's Secret and Smith & Jones. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 275 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has a consolidated annual turnover of ~Rs. 17,618 Crs with operations in India and International markets.

