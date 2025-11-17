PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17: Thaai Casting Limited (NSE Emerge: TCL | INE0QJL01014), specialising in High Pressure Die Casting (HPDC), Induction Hardening and Gas Nitriding, Precision Machining of Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Materials, Gear Shaping, and Heavy Machining, has announced its unaudited financial results for H1 FY26.

Precision That Powers Progress

From vehicles on the road to machinery that drives industries, every component crafted at Thaai Casting reflects precision, innovation, and trust. The first half of FY26 continued to showcase this commitment -- with new long-term contracts, capacity optimization, and diversification across critical manufacturing sectors.

During the period, the Company secured two major domestic orders:

- ₹126.53 crore for the supply of various automotive and non-automotive components, to be executed over the next 60-80 months, and

- ₹12.43 crore for building and construction hardware components, to be executed over the next 36-48 months.

These orders enhance Thaai Casting's visibility and underline its reliability as a trusted precision engineering partner to leading OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.

Strategic and Financial Highlights

- H1 FY26 saw consistent operations with strong utilization of ~75-80% across casting and machining capacities.

- The Company continues to strengthen its core verticals -- High Pressure Die Casting (HPDC), Precision Machining (Ferrous & Non-Ferrous), Induction Hardening, and Gas Nitriding.

- Thaai Casting's focus remains largely domestic, with exports planned to begin next year.

- Capex continues to be strategically deployed to enhance automation, expand machining capacity, and strengthen backward integration.

Foundation for Future Growth

In September 2025, the Board of Directors approved the allotment of securities on a preferential basis as part of the Company's growth and capacity expansion plan:

- Equity Shares: Allotted 12,11,837 Equity Shares, raising ₹12,23,95,537.

- Convertible Warrants: Issued 15,00,000 Convertible Equity Share Warrants at ₹101 per warrant. The Company received ₹3.78 crore in the first tranche (25% of the total issue price), with the balance payable upon conversion within 18 months.

- Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs): Allotted 15,30,963 Unsecured 12% CCDs, raising ₹15,46,27,263, each convertible into one equity shares within 18 months from allotment.

- Total proceeds raised: ₹31,48,97,800.

- This capital infusion strengthens TCL's financial flexibility to support capacity expansion, technology upgrades, and automation-driven efficiency improvements.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Anandan Sriramulu, Chairman and Managing Director of Thaai Casting Limited said "Every milestone we achieve is not just a business success--it's a reflection of our purpose: to make Indian engineering globally respected for its precision, reliability, and strength. From our humble beginnings as a die-casting unit to becoming a diversified engineering solutions provider, our journey has been powered by trust, innovation, and perseverance.

For consolidated H1 FY26, our revenue was ₹62.25 crore, showing a 16.43% growth YoY. EBITDA increased 12.59% to ₹16.33 crore, and Net Profit rose 14.93% to ₹6.18 crore, reflecting steady operational performance and consistent profitability.

As we continue to grow across new applications and industries, our focus remains unwavering--creating components that power progress. The Company's long-term strategy focuses on achieving sustainable growth, adopting Industry 4.0 automation, and progressively moving toward carbon-neutral operations through renewable energy integration."

About Thaai Casting Limited

Established in 2011, Thaai Casting Limited has evolved from a specialized die-casting unit into a comprehensive engineering solutions partner. The company's expertise spans High Pressure Die Casting (HPDC), Induction Hardening and Gas Nitriding, Precision Machining of Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Materials, Gear Shaping, and Heavy Machining -- enabling it to deliver end-to-end solutions for diverse industrial requirements.

Its portfolio includes engine and transmission parts, EV battery enclosures, steering assemblies, planetary gears, and windmill gearbox components -- all mission-critical and performance-driven. Thaai Casting is certified under ISO/IATF 16949:2016 and multiple global standards, ensuring the delivery of high-quality, reliable components for the automotive and renewable energy sectors.

The company operates a state-of-the-art facility in Tamil Nadu, equipped with advanced CNC and VMC machining systems, SCADA-enabled processes, and one of India's largest gas nitriding furnaces. Trusted by leading OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers such as Hyundai, Kia, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors, Thaai Casting is recognized as a preferred partner in precision manufacturing.

