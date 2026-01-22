VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 22: THANK YOU INDIA is a seven-day national digital gratitude movement scheduled from 20 to 26 January 2026, conceptualized to redefine the spirit of Republic Day by aligning it with the larger national vision of Viksit Bharat.

The campaign invites citizens across the country to consciously express gratitude for India's freedom, Constitution, values, culture, unity, and future. It reinforces the belief that true national development begins with grateful, responsible, and value-driven citizens.

Moving beyond symbolic patriotism and ceremonial celebrations, Thank You India transforms Republic Day into a people-led movement of awareness, appreciation, and action. It encourages citizens to actively participate in nation-building through gratitude and mindful civic responsibility.

The purpose of the campaign is to shift Republic Day celebrations from ceremony to consciousness while connecting the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 with values-based citizenship. It aims to create a positive, inclusive, and unifying national narrative rooted in gratitude and to inspire youth and digital communities to engage meaningfully in nation-building.

At the heart of the campaign lies a simple yet powerful belief: Gratitude is the highest form of patriotism.

Viksit Bharat represents a holistically developed India, not defined solely by economic growth or infrastructure, but by the character, ethics, and responsibility of its citizens. Through this initiative, Viksit Bharat is envisioned as a nation anchored in strong ethical values, shaped by conscious and responsible citizens, committed to inclusive and equitable growth, focused on sustainable development, and proud of its cultural heritage while embracing a global outlook.

Republic Day commemorates India's historic choice to govern itself through the Constitution as its moral and legal compass, ensuring equality, justice, and dignity for every citizen while balancing rights with duties. The Thank You India campaign uses this occasion as a meaningful pause to express gratitude to the nation, its democratic foundations, and the people who uphold its values every day.

Gratitude is a silent yet powerful force that builds personal and collective responsibility, encourages ethical behaviour, strengthens social harmony, and nurtures national unity. A grateful citizen naturally becomes a nation-builder, making gratitude the emotional and moral foundation of Viksit Bharat.

A Viksit Bharat is not built only through policies and plans, but through citizens who live with gratitude, values, and responsibility.

