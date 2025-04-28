Prasana Prabhu, Chairman of The Art of Living Social Projects, inaugurates the Global CSR & ESG Awards 2025

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28: In a resounding endorsement of its grassroots impact and transformative reach, The Art of Living Social Projects - SSRDP was honoured with the Best NGO of the Year - 2025 at the prestigious Global CSR & ESG Awards on 25th April. Recognised for its path breaking work in Border Village Development, Skill-Based Rehabilitation of Jail Inmates, and the Holistic Transformation of Government Schools; the organisation stood out at the high-energy summit in New Delhi which brought together visionaries and changemakers; spotlighting bold ideas in CSR, sustainability, and ESG.

Prasana Prabhu, Chairman of The Art of Living Social Projects, accepted the award on behalf of the organisation, emphasising the collaborative efforts that led to this achievement and reaffirming the organisation's commitment to a progressive India.

From Margins to Mainstream: Transforming India's Border Villages

Inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a globally revered spiritual leader and humanitarian, The Art of Living Social Projects - SSRDP is transforming India's border villages by blending education, sustainability, and empowerment.

Key Impact Areas:

* Rural Solar Electrification: Distributed over 66,000 solar lamps, enhancing the living standards of 1,65,000+ villagers.

* Solar Smart Schools: Equipped 190 schools with tech-enabled learning, providing quality education to 17,000+ children.

* Skill Development: Trained 20,000+ youth in solar technology, with thousands more uplifted through vocational and leadership programmes.

* Women & Youth Empowerment: Delivered targeted training programmes nurturing innovation, self-reliance, and grassroots leadership.

* ITI Lab Upgradation: Upgraded infrastructure in government training institutes to enhance employability.

* Partnerships with the Indian Army: Collaborative programmes build resilience and leadership among youth in border regions.

These multidimensional efforts foster inclusion, peace, and resilience; transforming isolated regions into self-reliant communities.

Powering Rural Livelihoods through Skill & Self-Reliance

In the sphere of skill development, the organisation unveils a mosaic of transformation - not just inspiring individuals and youth, but catapulting them toward sustainable and dignified livelihoods. By collaborating with government agencies, corporates, educational institutions, and local organisations, The Art of Living Social Projects - SSRDP is equipping individuals with the tools they need to thrive.

* 4,20,000+ youth trained in 48+ job roles across 120+ skill centers, offering new avenues for employment and entrepreneurship

* 3,10,000+ rural beneficiaries across 500+ districts in 23 states

Lighting Up Young Minds: Free Schools for Lasting Change

In India's most underserved regions, free schools are preparing first-generation learners with a combination of academics, life skills, yoga, and digital learning. With nearly half of the students being girls, these schools are breaking barriers and creating lasting change in communities.

* 1,00,000+ students impacted across 1,262+ free schools in remote tribal, rural and urban areas across 22 states

Reimagining Rehabilitation: The Prison Reform Initiative

Rooted in Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's insight that "Inside every culprit, there is a victim crying for help," the organisation's Prison Program has transformed correctional spaces into centres of healing and hope. Since 1990, prisoners across the globe have benefited from its holistic approach which blends emotional healing with vocational training and workforce reintegration. With certifications, job support, and a renewed sense of dignity, former inmates step into society not just reformed, but transformed.

* 6,700+ inmates trained in 28 prisons across India

* Global outreach: 8,00,000+ inmates impacted in 65 countries

In essence, the foundation's efforts are anything but ordinary. They transcend conventional development models - breathing life into communities and laying the foundation for a future that is not just dignified, but vibrant and resilient.

About The Art of Living Social Projects - SSRDP

Inspired by the vision of world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the organisation transforms and uplifts rural India through sustainable technologies, value-driven initiatives, and strategic partnerships. Enables every farmer to thrive in a balanced and prosperous ecosystem.

