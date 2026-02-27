What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

UN Nuclear Watchdog Unable To Verify Whether Iran Has Suspended All Uranium Enrichment, Size of Its Uranium Stockpile at Affected Nuclear Facilities

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] February 27 (ANI): Local boy and Wildcard entrant Manas Dhamne's sensational run at the Maha Open ATP Challenger 75 Men's Tennis Championship came to an end at the Shiv Chhatrapati Kreeda Sankul, Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Stadium.

The 18-year-old squandered two match points, going down to Croatia's Duje Ajdukovic in a tense battle at the Men's Singles quarterfinals on Friday, according to a release.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Faces Delay, Tournament to Start on March 28 Start As RCB Home Venue Undecided: Report.

Duje Ajdukovic, the 25-year-old, who is currently ranked 346, survived a stern challenge from Indian wildcard Manas Dhamne to register a hard-earned 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4 victory in a gripping contest that lasted 2 hours and 16 minutes.

The opening set saw both players engage in fierce baseline exchanges. Ajdukovic struck first with a break in the third game, but Dhamne responded immediately to level at 2-2.

Also Read | Where to Watch MotoGP 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel.

The young Indian raised the tempo in the sixth game, hammering aggressive returns to snatch another break before confidently serving out the set 6-3.

Dhamne continued his momentum in the second set, breaking in the third game for a 2-1 lead. However, Ajdukovic mounted a determined comeback, breaking back in the eighth game to draw level.

With neither player conceding ground, the set was pushed into a tense tie-break. The Croatian held his nerve, edging it 7-6 (8) to restore parity.

In the decider, Ajdukovic came out firing, breaking in the very first game and consolidating with strong serves.

Dhamne fought back bravely with a break in the fourth game to keep his hopes alive. However, Ajdukovic's aggressive shot-making and clutch serving proved to be decisive as he secured another break in the seventh game and closed out the set 6-4 to book his semifinal berth.

Eighth seed Edas Butvilas of Lithuania delivered a composed 6-3, 6-3 win over qualifier Masamichi Imamura of Japan in 1 hour and 21 minutes.

Meanwhile, Britain's Felix Gill scripted a remarkable turnaround to defeat qualifier Maks Kasnikowski of Poland 0-6, 7-6 (2), 6-1 in an exciting battle that lasted 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Sixth seed Federico Cina from Italy was in control during his 6-4, 6-2 victory over Britain's Alastair Gray to confirm his spot in the semifinals.

In doubles semi-final action, the Indo-Thai combination of Pruchya Isaro and second seed Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha outplayed the third-seeded Japanese pair of Yuta Shimizu and Seita Watanabe, winning 7-5, 7-6 (4) to enter the final.

Top seeds Siddhant Banthia and Alexander Donski were upset by the fourth-seeded pairing of Jisung Nam and Patrik Niklas-Salminen in the second semifinal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)