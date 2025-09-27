PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 27: Inspired by the humanitarian and spiritual vision of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, The Art of Living Social Projects has taken a leading role in reviving the Dakshina Pinakini (South Pennar) river. As part of the larger movement of river rejuvenation projects in India, and guided by his belief in the power of community and nature, the initiative seeks to restore the river's perennial flow, strengthen water security, and rejuvenate ecosystems across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Partnering with the Department of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR), the Government of Karnataka, and ITC Limited, a large-scale river rejuvenation programme was launched to combine scientific planning with community engagement. The Art of Living Social Projects is reviving this once-perennial river through innovative solutions such as water pools, check dams, recharge wells, and contour bunds, reflecting a community-driven commitment to water conservation.

Where roads fade into narrow tracks and electricity is still scarce in some areas, the South Pennar River - traditionally known as Dakshina Pinakini - begins its journey near Hongashenhalli village at an elevation of around 900 metres in the Nandi Hills of Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district. From its source, it flows southwards for about 79 km through Kolar and Bengaluru Rural districts before entering Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district and travelling another 317 km to meet the Bay of Bengal near Cuddalore. Its basin spans 16,000 sq. km, sustaining agriculture, domestic water supply, and industry along its route.

A Sacred River Through History

Once celebrated as a sacred river, Dakshina Pinakini shared the prestige of its northern twin, Uttara Pinakini. Ancient inscriptions and texts recount flourishing temples, settlements, and agrarian communities along its banks. It nourished tank-based irrigation systems (kere) constructed by the Chola, Hoysala, and Vijayanagara dynasties, forming a resilient ecosystem that supported people and wildlife alike. Legends say the river once flowed perennially, its strength rivaling even the mighty Kaveri.

From Abundance to Crisis

Today, the river tells a different story. In Karnataka, large stretches of Dakshina Pinakini in Kolar and Bengaluru Rural districts run dry for much of the year, reducing it to a seasonal stream. Its passage through dry deciduous forests, rocky terrain, and fertile valleys - once home to rich biodiversity - now struggles to sustain life. In Tamil Nadu, diminished flows and pollution from industrial and domestic sources threaten agriculture, drinking water, and livelihoods.

Causes Behind the DeclineSeveral human and environmental pressures have contributed to the river's decline:

- Deforestation and urbanisation in the Nandi Hills and Kolar catchments- Over-extraction of groundwater in Kolar and Bengaluru- Industrial effluents and sewage, particularly from Bengaluru outskirts- Encroachments, sand mining, and degraded floodplains

Comprehensive Revival Strategies

The revival efforts span multiple fronts:

- Groundwater recharge across 500+ micro-watersheds, covering catchments from Ponnaiyar to Pennar and the Cauvery-South Pennar basins- Ridge-to-valley watershed interventions, including check dams, recharge wells, water pools, and contour bunds- Afforestation with Miyawaki and native plantations in Nandi Hills and Kolar- Data-driven planning using ArcGIS and open-source datasets, validated with careful ground-truthing- Community-led water management initiatives to ensure sustainable water use

In just eight months, 76 recharge structures built by The Art of Living Social Projects and ITC are fully functional, capturing rainwater and replenishing the groundwater table - a lifeline for the river and surrounding communities.

A River of Hope

The revival of Dakshina Pinakini is more than a hydrological project; it is a testament to resilience, spiritual vision, and community collaboration. Once abundant and now fragile, the river embodies the challenges faced by semi-arid waterways in India. Yet, its revival demonstrates that with dedication, science, and collective effort, even vanishing rivers can flourish again. Dakshina Pinakini's journey from crisis to renewal reflects Karnataka's rich water heritage, the power of community-driven action, and the promise of a sustainable future inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living, recognised as the best NGO for CSR projects in India, is a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organisation founded in 1981 by world-renowned spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Ravi Shankar. At the forefront of water conservation efforts in India, the organisation collaborates with the Government of India and leading corporate partners to implement large-scale projects that address water scarcity and revive ecosystems across the country.

