VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 31: The Bangalore Cafe is all about leaving the mundane world and stepping into a space of tranquility. From lavishly spacious walkways to minimally mesmerizing decor, your eyes spend time capturing all this beauty around you.

Also Read | Ukraine Updates: Zelenskyy Praises Germany’s ‘determination’.

Aashish Lunawat and Noor Malik, the masterminds behind The Bangalore Cafe started this dream with no prior experience in the hospitality world. But what worked for them is their undying thirst to provide an experience like no other. This drive started Bangalore's largest vegetarian restaurant, and now 4 years in we're renovating this wheel further into a new menu titled #KuchAlag.

Take a seat, soak in all this beauty and flip open the menu to be left drooling. Every item on the menu has gone through months of research. Chef Shukla, an engineer from Bangalore who turned his life around after discovering his love for cooking has now crafted a menu meant for the thrill seekers. The cuisine is a fine balance of Indian, Continental & Chinesedelicacies. Another fact about TBC is we believe in the #GREEN Movement. Being a vegetarian is a way of life we respect and have translated this magic well onto our plates.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Clash? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

The space is layered to cater to crowds from all walks of life. A dine-in space for families and large gathering, a secret garden for small events, friends and romantic dates; a first of its kind drive-in area to order & be served in your car to experience old Bangalore, Dessert house & Outhouse for walk-in crowds and late night chai/coffee & chaats.

To add to the cherry on top, there's also a dedicated banquet area than can accommodate large events and also a dedicated catering team for those big fat Indian wedding and other beautiful occasions.

The dishes served at TBC are aesthetically pleasing and abundant in flavor so much so that with your eyes closed, you would forget about the city hustle & bustle in a heartbeat.

Come experience global flavours with our twist!

Must try dishes: Woodfired Pizza, Kala Pav Bhaji, Kariyapak Paneer, Kerala in Town, Awadh Ki Shaan Biryani, Parinda Mocktail, Coffee Rasmalai, Mama's broken tart & this list goes on and on.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)