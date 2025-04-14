PNN

New Delhi [India], April 14: The Design Village (TDV) organised the fourth edition of its CAN Mixer in association with HireDesigners, Young Indians (Yi) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at its Noida campus. The annual industry gathering brought together graduating students, design professionals, and independent practitioners for a day of talks, exhibitions, and informal exchange.

CAN Mixer 2025 Showcases Design Impact

CAN Mixer 2025 featured a compelling line-up of speakers and panelists from across sectors, offering insights into the evolving role of design in shaping culture, commerce, and systems. The speakers included Azmina Poddar (Managing Director, Accenture Song), Narendra Ghate (Head of Design, HDFC Bank), Garima Maheshwari (Head of Design, Tanishq), Avinash Ranjan (Head of Ecommerce, Lacoste), and independent voices such as Abhimanyu Nohwar, Depanshu Gola and Surbhi Agarwal.

Student & Institutional Exhibitions Highlight Design Futures

The day also included a curated student exhibition showcasing work by graduating learners across disciplines, ranging from conceptual investigations to socially engaged, practice-led projects. A parallel exhibition presented more extensive institutional and partner-led design work. Together, they offered a window into TDV's impact-driven design ethos.

CAN as a Platform for Dialogue

"CAN is where the design fraternity gets to witness the impactful work of our students: it's not just a showcase or a networking event, it is a live platform for dialogue between the emerging and the established, between education and industry," said Sagar Gupta, Director of Growth at The Design Village.

"Each year, we see new connections form between TDV students and studios, ideas and collaborators - and that's the heart of what CAN is all about," added Pooja Sanchala Chawada, Associate Director of Industry Affairs.

Closing the Day with Conversation and Collaboration

The event closed with a networking dinner to foster open-ended conversation between industry professionals, design educators, and students. With its growing presence and curated programming, CAN Mixer continued to build a meaningful space for collaboration and long-term engagement across the design ecosystem.

