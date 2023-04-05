New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI/SRV): The Events and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) of India has collaborated with Deloitte to create a draft of the country's first-ever Wedding Tourism Policy. The policy was presented to G V Krishna Reddy, the Minister of Tourism - Government of India, during the two-day knowledge camp organized by the Ministry of Tourism in Delhi as part of the Mission Mode exercise for Visit India Year 2023.

The Wedding Tourism Policy draft is a significant step towards establishing India as a premier wedding destination globally. It is expected to provide a structured approach to the wedding industry's growth and development in India, creating job opportunities and boosting the economy. The policy has been developed by industry experts and key stakeholders, with Deloitte providing their expertise to ensure that it aligns with the government's vision for tourism in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Samit Garg - President EEMA said, "We are delighted to have presented the draft of the Wedding Tourism Policy to G V Krishna Reddy. The policy has been created with a view to making India the go-to destination for weddings. We believe that this policy will not only benefit the wedding industry but also contribute significantly to the country's tourism sector. I thank all my colleagues at the Wedding Council for their sustained efforts in making this possible."

The Wedding Tourism Policy draft is a comprehensive document covering several aspects of the wedding industry in India. It includes guidelines for the promotion of the country's unique wedding customs and traditions, the development of infrastructure to support the industry's growth, and the creation of a legal framework to ensure that the industry operates ethically and transparently.

The Ministry of Tourism has been working towards making India a preferred destination for weddings and events. Speaking about the policy, G V Krishna Reddy said, "The Wedding Tourism Policy is a welcome step towards establishing India as a premier wedding destination. We are committed to providing all the necessary support to the industry and working towards the growth of the sector."

The wedding industry in India is estimated to be worth over $50 billion, and the Wedding Tourism Policy draft is expected to have a significant impact on the sector's growth. The policy's implementation will create a positive impact on various allied sectors, including hospitality, transportation, and local handicrafts, among others.

The policy draft was prepared by a team of experts from EEMA, the Wedding Council, and Deloitte, with inputs from key stakeholders in the industry like Rajeev Jain, Prerana Saxena, Sabbas Joseph & Chetan Vohra. The effort to create the policy has been ongoing for long, and the presentation of the draft to the Minister of Tourism marks a significant milestone for the industry.

In conclusion, the wedding industry in India is poised for growth, and the Wedding Tourism Policy is expected to be a catalyst for its development. The government's commitment to supporting the industry and the efforts of key stakeholders in creating the policy are welcome steps towards establishing India as a leading destination for weddings and events.

