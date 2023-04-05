New Delhi, April 5: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17 in connection with the excise policy case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and will hear his bail plea on April 12.

Appearing for Sisodia, Advocate Vivek Jain submitted that no offence of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is made out against him (Sisodia). After hearing the arguments at length by Sisodia's counsel, Special CBI Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court, listed his bail for April 12. Liquor Policy Scam Case: Delhi Court Lists Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea for Hearing on March 10, Asks CBI to File Reply.

Representing the ED, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Zoheb Hussain sought time to make his submissions as they are gathering some fresh evidence related to hawala operators. "There is some crucial evidence that is still being unearthed," Hossain said. A copy of the detailed order is awaited. Manish Sisodia Arrested: Delhi Court To Hear AAP Leader’s Bail Plea in Liquor Policy Scam Case Today.

On March 21, Sisodia moved a plea seeking bail plea in ED's case. After the CBI arrested the AAP leader on February 26, the ED also arrested him in the same case on March 9. The probe agency had earlier claimed that within a span of one year, 14 phones have been destroyed and changed, and that Sisodia has been evasive from the start.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2023 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).