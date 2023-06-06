PNN

Vasai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: The Fern Hotels & Resorts, a leading hospitality brand known for its commitment to sustainable luxury, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its 100th hotel, The Fern Shelter Resort, Palghar (Maharashtra).

The Fern Shelter Resort, Palghar, located on National Highway 48 between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, promises a distinctive and unforgettable stay for its guests. Nestled amidst serene surroundings, the hotel has 81 tastefully appointed rooms that offer a blend of modern amenities and elegant decor. Each room has been thoughtfully designed to provide utmost comfort and convenience to discerning travelers. For those seeking a panoramic view and an elevated experience, the rooftop lounge provides the perfect ambiance to unwind and enjoy scenic vistas.

In addition to its exceptional infrastructure and dining options, The Fern Shelter Resort, Palghar boasts top-of-the-line banquet facilities, including a picturesque lawn. This makes it an ideal destination for weddings, social events, and corporate offsites, offering a seamless blend of luxury, comfort and convenience. The hotel will be fully operational from the end of June.

The Fern Shelter Resort, Palghar follows the brand's ethos by incorporating eco-friendly features and initiatives to minimize its environmental impact. The Fern Hotels & Resorts takes pride in its sustainable practices and has received several accolades for its initiatives in eco- friendly hospitality.

The group celebrated its 100th Hotel Milestone with a Green Gesture by planting 100 tree saplings at The Fern Shelter Resort, Palghar. This eco-conscious initiative serves as a powerful symbol of the group's unwavering dedication to environmental preservation and sustainability. Distinguished guests, dignitaries and representatives from The Fern Hotels & Resorts participated in the event, coming together with great enthusiasm to plant the 100 saplings. This act not only signifies the brand's commitment to greening the planet but also reflects its responsibility towards nurturing and safeguarding the environment.

Suhail Kannampilly, Managing Director, The Fern Hotels & Resorts, expressed his utmost pride and joy as the brand reached this momentous milestone with the launch of its 100th hotel. He added "The unveiling of The Fern Shelter Resort, Palghar not only marks the expansion of the brand into this bustling business district but also signifies a significant achievement in the group's journey. We are grateful to our valued guests, dedicated team members and esteemed partners who have played a significant role in our growth and success. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain dedicated to expanding our presence and setting new benchmarks in the hospitality industry."

Rahul Chaudhary, MD & CEO, CG Corp Global and CG Hospitality Holdings said, "The Fern Hotels & Resorts, India's premier management company, proudly announces the inauguration of its 100th hotel, The Fern Shelter Resort, located in Palghar, Maharashtra. This momentous milestone solidifies our position as the second largest management company in India for five consecutive years. Additionally, for three consecutive years, we have been recognized as the top organization for opening the highest number of hotels, ranging from 15 to 20 annually. The Fern Hotels & Resorts has been recognized as the trailblazer of the 'green hotel' movement in India, setting industry standards for sustainability and eco-friendly practices. With the launch of The Fern Shelter Resort, we continue our legacy of spearheading the concept of responsible hospitality, even two decades after introducing this trend to the nation."

Chaudhary further reiterated "CG Hospitality proudly commemorates its history of successful joint ventures and globally renowned assets alongside esteemed partners in the hospitality sector. Over the two decades, we have forged strategic alliances with leading brands across the world, as well as our very own CHPL brands. CG's extensive portfolio includes over 150+ hotels and resorts across 12 countries, spanning 91 sought-after destinations. These remarkable properties stand as a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the hospitality industry."

Noshir A Marfatia, Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing, The Fern Hotels & Resorts, shared, "It is a proud moment for us as we accomplish this significant milestone in the group's journey, by opening our 100th hotel in India in our ever-growing portfolio. It further reinforces our commitment to expand our service offerings to newer destinations in the country. It also supports the company's objective of achieving growth through domestic dominance."

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Shetty, Managing Director, Shelter Group of Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd said, "We are absolutely delighted to partner with The Fern Hotels for our flagship hotel and are doubly proud to be their 100th hotel. Our hotel will surely benefit from The Fern's operational processes and their strong sales & marketing focus and reach across India."

The achievement of reaching 100 hotels in India reflects the relentless dedication and hard work of The Fern team. The brand has consistently aimed to provide unparalleled hospitality experiences while maintaining a strong focus on sustainable practices. This milestone showcases their commitment to expanding their service offerings to diverse destinations across the country.

LOCATION: The hotel is 68 km from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, 36 km from Palghar Railway Station and 0.4 km from Dhekale Bus Stop

ADDRESS: NH-48, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, Dhekale Dist., Palghar 401 404, Maharashtra, India

T: +91 93705 25819 | +91 73910 80471 | E: info.tf.palghar@fernhotels.com

The Fern Hotels & Resorts is India's leading environmentally sensitive hotel chain and amongst the fastest growing hotel brands in India, with 100 hotels & resorts currently operational under management or opening shortly across 85 locations in India and internationally under The Fern, The Fern Residency, The Fern Habitat, Zinc Journey by The Fern and Beacon Hotels brands. The company is a part of CG Hospitality, the hospitality arm of CG Corp Global, a multi-dimensional Nepalese conglomerate.

