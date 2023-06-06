Mumbai, June 6: OnePlus Nord N30 5G is finally ready for purchase. While it comes in a Chromatic Grey colour option, a Pastel Lime variant has been listed on the company's US website.

The new handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, Adreno 619 GPU, and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with 128GB UFS2.2 inbuilt storage. It runs Android 13 with OxygenOS 13 on top. 15-Inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro Launched at Apple WWDC 2023: Check Price, Specs, and Other Details Here.

A 5,000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC backs the OnePlus Nord N30 5G wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, and GPS.

For photos and videos, the new smartphone sports a 108-megapixel Samsung S5KHM6SX03 primary camera sensor. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and an LED flash unit.

The 6.72-inch LCD display comes with full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a pixel density of 391 ppi. It supports sRGB, Display P3, and a dark mode.

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G measures 165.5 x 76.0 x 8.3mm and weighs 195 grams. Additional features include a 16-megapixel front camera, a punch-hole design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Apple M2 Ultra Launched at WWDC 2023: New Silicon Chipset Supports Up to 192GB Memory.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G Price

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is priced at USD 299.99 (approx. Rs. 24,800). Pre-order customers can get a free OnePlus Nord Buds 2 worth USD 59 and one year of Google One cloud storage. Shipping starts on June 8.

