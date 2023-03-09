New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/GPRC): Boracay has been consistently voted as one of the top beaches in the world, and with good reason. Whether you're looking to take your family on an island vacation or you're visiting to study abroad, Boracay offers a wide range of things to do and places to explore. Here are five tips to help you get the most out of your time exploring Boracay Island.

You don't need a hotelOne option is to rent a room or stay with locals. Keep in mind though that when you choose this route, you'll need to make arrangements for breakfast, lunch and dinner. You may also have to do your own laundry and upkeep of the room.

Rent a scooterBoracay is made up of several different islands, but most people visit the famous White Beach in Boracay Island. To explore this island, renting a scooter is the way to go. These scooters can be rented near the Fisherman's Village Pier, which you'll see right when you get off the ferry. You can rent a scooter for USD 3 per hour and will just need to fill out some forms with your information. After that, you're set to explore.

Where to go during the dayDolphin watching, photo walks and seaside cycling can all be enjoyed in the daytime. Once you have worked up an appetite make your way to either Boracay Station 1 or D'Mall in order to enjoy a wide range of delicious food or shop until you drop. When the sun sets, take some time out from exploring and get ready for an evening at one of the top Boracay hotels with live music, bowling or karaoke.

Where to go at nightBoracay is known for its partying, so this might be the best place to go to get your fill of good times. If you are looking for a club, one of the biggest ones in Boracay is UVX. Another popular night spot on the island is Flip Flops Beach Club which can offer drinks at a discounted price during happy hour. It also has music and light shows starting from 8 pm onwards, giving visitors a different kind of experience.

Another interesting thing about Boracay is that there are two very different sides to it: Station 1 and Station 2.

Watch out for scams and overpriced thingsBoracay is filled with beautiful things to see and do, but it's also easy to get scammed if you're not careful. The most popular scam, according to Boracay Tourist Assistance Centre assistant regional director Greg Aldecoa, is people posing as policemen and then asking tourists for money or goods. Like any tourist spot, there are things you should watch out for when exploring Boracay. But with these few tips, you'll be prepared and equipped to get the most out of your stay:

- Leave your valuables in the hotel room or hire a lock/safe box.

- Go over prices with locals before making a purchase.

- Shop around to compare prices of hotels.

- Speak up about what you want - if you don't ask, they won't know.

- Take advantage of free activities where guests can take part in activities such as snorkelling and sandcastle building.

