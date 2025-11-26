India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], November 26: With a large percentage of restaurants, cafes, and cloud kitchens shutting down within their first few years of operation, lack of structured business guidance--not lack of passion--is emerging as one of the biggest challenges for food entrepreneurs in India. Addressing this gap, The Food Founder, an initiative by Kerala-born food entrepreneur Sabah, has launched a dedicated business playbook designed to help founders build profitable and sustainable food ventures.

With India's food services market expanding rapidly and consumers demanding better quality and consistency, industry observers note that structured entrepreneurial knowledge is becoming critical for survival and growth. The Food Founder aims to bridge that capability gap by offering practical, experience-based tools and guidance.

Sabah, who comes from a village in Kerala, spent nearly a decade working across the food industry--from kitchens and outlet operations to brand building, menu development, and business strategy. Over the years, he has contributed to ventures generating more than ₹15 crore in combined revenue. His on-ground failures, learnings, and rebuilds led to the creation of a streamlined framework meant to equip early-stage founders with clarity and direction.

The newly launched Food Founder Playbook, available at thefoodfounder.in, offers practical guidance for those planning to start a restaurant, cafe, or cloud kitchen, as well as owners seeking to fix or scale their existing business. The playbook covers concept design, operational planning, pricing strategy, financial forecasting, location and vendor management, brand communication, and customer retention--areas where many ventures struggle due to limited industry exposure.

Industry analysts note that India's food services sector is expanding rapidly, driven by an evolving consumer market and rising demand for experiential dining. However, the same growth has intensified competition, pushing founders to adopt structured approaches rather than relying solely on passion or trial-and-error. Tools like the Food Founder Playbook, backed by real operational experience, provide a clearer roadmap for navigating this competitive landscape.

In addition to the playbook, Sabah plans to introduce workshops, templates, and mentorship modules tailored for first-time entrepreneurs and regional markets. He aims to make business knowledge accessible beyond metro cities, where many talented founders lack formal guidance but possess strong culinary potential.

Sabah says the objective is straightforward: "Most founders know food, but not the business of food. This playbook is built from real experience, not theory, and gives them the direction they wish they had on day one."

The Food Founder Playbook is now available on thefoodfounder.in for entrepreneurs looking to build, revive, or scale their food business.

